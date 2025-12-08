Suni Lee’s Name Error Sparks Frustration Among Gymnastics Fans After Surprising Ice Spice Collab

Does it irk you when Starbucks gets your name wrong on the cup? But even Starbucks won’t get Suni Lee’s name wrong. The popular beverage chain cannot overlook the number of medals Suni Lee has stacked for the country in gymnastics. Yet, when news of her recent collaboration with Ice Spice hit social media, fans couldn’t overlook the jarring misspelling of her name in the headline of a video.

Exactly that happened when a pop culture page on X shared a video with the fans. The video showed the Olympic gold medalist dancing with Ice Spice. It was an attempt to promote the popstar’s new song with Tokischa, ‘Thootie’. But the account messed up the caption by misspelling Lee’s last name – Suni Li instead of Suni Lee.

“Ice Spice and Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Li dance to “THOOTIE” in new video.”

This wasn’t Suni Lee’s first rodeo with Ice Spice. Back in October, the pop sensation and the Olympian met at the Paris Fashion Week, and twerked to the tunes of ‘Baddie Baddie’ on TikTok. A few other visuals also went viral during that time. Especially the image in which the gymnast stunned in a black outfit, while Ice Spice rocked a white short dress.

Lee is currently on a break from the gymnastics scene. She is currently trying her hand at modeling and maximizing her social media presence. She is also an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund and continues to tell her story as a tale of inspiration to those who struggle with kidney disease. You simply cannot get the name wrong, especially of an icon with accomplishments that are larger than life.

Soon after Pop Crave shared the TikTok video on X, Lee’s fans rallied to get the caption fixed with the right spelling. They also were quick to call out the pop culture page for such a grave inaccuracy.

Fans claim justice for Suni Lee as the spelling error keeps catching attention

Taking to the comments section, one fan called Pop Crave out.

“Suni Li? Cmon Pop Crave don’t do her dirty 💀.”

Another fan called the page administrators out. If you have a following on social media, then your credibility lies in not misinforming your audience.

“Do your research and get her name right! Suni Lee*”

Additionally, another fan urged them to fix the spelling.

“Wdym LI??? Get her name right ffs.”

Not everyone obsessed over the spelling mishap. It’s simply a human error. A few other fans averted their attention to the contents of the video – another collaboration between Suni Lee and Ice Spice.

“Athlete and artist collab we didn’t know we needed.”

We probably didn’t know we needed it. It was an unexpected collaboration that sent fans into a frenzy as 2025 comes to a close.

“Ice Spice linking up with an Olympic gold medalist was NOT on my 2025 bingo card 😭.”

In 2023, she revealed she had been diagnosed with a kidney-related illness that forced her to pause her NCAA season and step away from training. Yet she fought her way back, returning to elite gymnastics in 2024 and proving her competitive fire remained intact.

As the Tokyo Olympic all-around champion and a three-time Olympic medalist, Lee continues to embody perseverance in every chapter of her career. She has given her fans enough reason to look out for her as she navigates life beyond gymnastics.

Suni Lee’s latest pop-culture moment shows how strongly her community stands behind her.