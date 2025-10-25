Suspended US Gymnastics Star Makes a Demand to Federation After Huge Announcement

Back in September 2025, USA Gymnastics announced Noblesville as Indiana’s new “Innovation Mile,” the future home of its state-of-the-art Training & Wellness Center (TWC) and fresh headquarters. Just 20 miles north of its current base in downtown Indianapolis, the location seems perfect for a next-generation gym. But will this new facility truly meet the athletes’ needs, or just look good on paper? Suspended gymnast Yul Moldauer may have just asked the question everyone’s thinking.

Taking to his X handle, the gymnast raised an intriguing question, “I wonder if the new facility for @USAGym can host competitions? If that’s the case what if they started building a pro league and hosted comps there? Both for men and women. Just a thought….” a random thought from him, perhaps, but quite a bold one. Why? Because USA Gymnastics has launched a fundraising campaign to support the construction and operation of the TWC, meaning it will be entirely publicly funded.

The campaign will shape the project’s scope and development, uniting the entire gymnastics community, from youth programs to National Team camps. Responding to his X post, one user highlighted, “From the announcement about the new facility: ‘The Arena at Innovation Mile is a 4,000-capacity, multisport venue. It is home to the Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, and will host select USA Gymnastics competitions as part of the build-out.”

The upcoming USA Gymnastics Training & Wellness Center is set to become a cornerstone of Innovation Mile, driving forward the Indiana Sports Corp’s ambitious 2050 vision to position Indiana as a global hub of sports excellence. In addition to serving as a powerhouse for both men’s and women’s gymnastics, the center will play a vital role in fulfilling the state’s goal of becoming “the women’s sports capital of the world.”

Talking about the new institution, USAG President & CEO Li Li Leung said, “We are excited to announce Noblesville as the future site of the Training & Wellness Center. The city is an incredibly enthusiastic and supportive partner as we look to develop a facility that is the heart and hub for the sport of gymnastics in this country. We look forward to working with the City of Noblesville, the greater Indianapolis sports community, and supporters of the sport nationwide to make our vision for this facility a reality.

The upcoming USA Gymnastics Training & Wellness Center is designed to serve as a year-round hub for the sport, hosting National Team training camps, educational and professional development programs, community engagement initiatives, and competitions across every discipline, from artistic, rhythmic, trampoline & tumbling, and acrobatic gymnastics to parkour and gymnastics for all.

Will it be able to host a league? Well, with a seating capacity of 4,000, it might not be large enough for a premium national league, but it’s certainly big enough to bring a mid size event to life. In fact, it could be the perfect stage for a high-energy, mid-scale competition that bridges grassroots excitement with professional-level talent.

What more does the gymnastics arena at Innovation Mile have?

Stretching across nearly 600 acres along Interstate 69, the Innovation Mile is expected to redefine Noblesville as a vibrant hub for sports, business, and technology. As per experts, this is the crown jewel of the district. Officially opening back in August, it has a sleek 4,000-seat multisport venue that now houses the Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. Beyond the purview of basketball, it’s set to stage select USA Gymnastics competitions, marking a major step in the city’s sporting evolution.

Noblesville clinched the win to construct the arena after an intense national bidding process that received multiple proposals from over a dozen cities. “Noblesville is thrilled to welcome USA Gymnastics’ new HQ to Innovation Mile, furthering our investment in sports, research, development, and innovation. USAG’s investment in our community, athletes nationwide, and the future of the sport speaks to the commitment to excellence and heart of their team,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.

He further added, “The new Training and Wellness Center will not only train Olympic level athletes, but host community focused events to develop young gymnasts. We look forward to this facility fostering growth among the sport by investing in the training facility to equip athletes with the tools and training needed to compete on the global scale. Noblesville is honored to be chosen and look forward to a great partnership with USAG for many Olympic cycles to come!” Will the new Arena serve its purpose as the next big thing in the world of US gymnastics or will fail to make the predicted impact? Well, time will tell.