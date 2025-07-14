Serena Williams Throws Shade At Simone Biles’ Recent Life Update With 3-Word Comment

Just a few weeks earlier, Williams had posted a video from a boat in Corsica, surrounded by sapphire water and luxury, and tagged Biles with a simple challenge, “Jealous?” That message earned a swift and cheeky comeback. Biles reposted the clip, lamenting with mock heartbreak. She wrote, “girllllllllllll yes,” followed by a broken heart and crying emoji. And then Biles promised, “just you wait.” True to form, she followed through, and her Belize retreat appeared to be her answer. But Williams was once again back at it with Biles!

Biles, who traveled to Belize with her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, recently shared a relaxed and colorful series of images from their getaway. The photos included sunlit beach shots, a glimpse of local cuisine, and affectionate moments between the couple. “Belize, I love you,” she wrote in the caption, receiving an outpouring of admiration from followers who praised everything from her fashion choices to her taste in tropical destinations. But the most notable response came from someone who has made a habit of keeping things interesting!

None other than Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, never one to miss an opportunity for a friendly dig, dropped a comment that immediately stood out among the typical heart emojis and fanfare. “Looks boring lol,” Williams wrote, followed by teasing emojis, reflecting the mood with her signature tone of mischief and irony. Simone Biles, clearly in on the joke, replied with a laughing-while-crying emoji, reflecting the relaxed dynamic that defines their public exchanges.

The two athletes, each a dominant force in her own sport, have created a space online that balances admiration with sharp-tongued amusement. Their back-and-forth, rarely mean, never overplayed, has turned into a running storyline that fans have come to expect. However, the duo’s relationship is not only defined by trolls. Recently, Biles sent a heartfelt message after Serena Williams achieved a major honor.

Simone Biles salutes Serena Williams after Olympic Hall of Fame honor

On July 12, Simone Biles marked Serena Williams’s induction into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Hall of Fame with a direct, personal tribute. “Congrats on your USOPC hall of fame. Well earned babes!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. The message stood out for its ease and warmth, offering praise without formality, an acknowledgment from one record-setting athlete to another who understands the toll and triumph of sustained excellence.

In honoring Serena’s formal recognition, Biles did more than acknowledge a fellow champion. She positioned herself not merely as an admirer, but as a peer who understands the costs of excellence and the burden of legacy. The post drew swift reaction from fans for the weight it carried. Biles’s words reflected not ceremony but recognition. One champion saluting another across generations and disciplines. In choosing to speak plainly, she underlined the significance of the moment: Williams’s legacy requires no embellishment, only the quiet affirmation of those who know its true cost.