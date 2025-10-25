Texas State University Announces Relief for Gymnastics Candidates With Historic Announcement for NCAA Season

Texas State University is diligently focusing on elevating its athletic program. First, the university launched a $50 million comprehensive ‘Light The Star’ fundraising campaign to increase its investments in sports facilities, scholarships, and other operations to compete nationally. And now, Texas State is gearing up for a historic leap into NCAA Division 1 gymnastics.

On October 24, 2025, local correspondent Jakob Rodríguez took to X to share the university’s plans to launch a gymnastics program with at least $1.2 million in annual funding starting FY2028. Texas State also intends to double its current $9.5 million athletics subsidy by FY2026, followed by an annual increase of over 20% for the next five years. In addition, student athletic fees are projected to generate an extra $1 million in FY2026, rising to more than $4.5 million annually by FY2030.

However, Athletics Director Don Coryell clarified to Gymnastics Now that no final decision has been made yet. “While we are currently evaluating the potential for a gymnastics program, no final decisions have been made at this time,” Coryell said, emphasizing that any addition to Texas State’s athletics portfolio will align with the university’s mission, resources, and long-term strategic goals.

Despite the uncertainty, Coryell thanked the community for its overwhelming enthusiasm. He assured that official updates would be shared once plans are finalized. For now, gymnastics hopefuls and fans across Texas are watching closely.

As speculation around the program grows, the timing aligns with another major development. And that’s the official launch of ‘Light The Star.’ Designed to propel Bobcat Athletics into a new era of national competitiveness. The initiative underscores the university’s broader ambitions ahead of its move to the Pac-12 Conference in July 2026.

What is the Texas State’s $50 million campaign for Bobcat Athletics?

The campaign emphasizes five key pillars of growth. The first one is the Bobcat Club Excellence Fund, which supports scholarships, academic aid, and revenue sharing. Second is a state-of-the-art Student Athlete Wellness Center and Indoor Practice Facility. The third one is a dedicated Baseball/Softball Player Development Center. All that, paired with expanded endowment resources, highlights Texas State’s growing financial commitment to athletics. The push to boost season ticket sales reflects a university focused on long-term sustainability and student-athlete success.

Weighing in on that, Don Coryell said, “This is a defining moment for Texas State Athletics. Light The Star is a call to action for every Bobcat to invest in the future of our programs.” As Texas State positions itself for Pac-12 competition, this unprecedented investment could set the stage for not only stronger athletic programs but potentially the long-awaited addition of a Division I gymnastics team in Texas.

With ambitious fundraising, conference realignment, and mounting fan enthusiasm, Texas State stands on the verge of a transformative era. The Bobcats are ready to compete on the nation’s biggest collegiate stage.