“Tired of This”: Fans Express Frustration Over One Issue Despite Jordan Chiles’ Fiery DWTS Performance

Balancing her gymnastics career with Dancing With the Stars, Jordan Chiles has been on fire, dazzling audiences at every turn. With a final leaderboard score of 39, she narrowly avoided elimination, but her performance during DWTS’s 20th-anniversary celebration was nothing short of spectacular. Both in individual routines and relays, Chiles crushed the choreography, earning glowing praise from all four judges. Yet, in a surprising twist, she and partner Sosa scored 37/40, leaving fans stunned and questioning the scoreboard.

DWTS shared a video on X showcasing the relay performances of Jordan Chiles & Apolo Ohno and Elaine Hendrix & Rashad Jennings, captioned, “Jordan Chiles & Apolo Ohno and Elaine Hendrix & Rashad Jennings dance a Quickstep to ‘I Get a Kick Out Of You’ by Michael Bublé. #DWTS20 #DWTS.” The Olympic champion had already won over fans with her previous performance, with Derek Hough even branding her as the “Queen of the Ballroom.”

Her recent performance was nothing but phenomenal; the judges were full of admiration for Chile’s performance. Talking about their performance, Tom Bergeron quipped, “heated up the room,” while Bruno Tonioli praised Chiles, saying she had “brought sexy back into the cha cha cha.” The 20th Birthday Party celebration at the DWTS had something different; it dazzled the audience with two distinct dance rounds.

In the first round, the couples lit up the dance floor with routines inspired by unforgettable hits from past DWTS seasons, before the excitement reached a fever pitch as each celebrity teamed up with a former Mirrorball champion for a dazzling relay dance showdown. Her performance was amazing, but the judges had other things on their mind, and the fans were completely furious about the hubbub. Let’s have a look at what the fans have to say.

Fans rally against DWTS judges after 20th Birthday celebration performance

Scoring 38/40 for her Tina Turner performance, Jordan Chiles delivered a spectacular routine—but even that wasn’t enough for a perfect score. Similarly, her recent performance, widely expected to earn a 40/40, ended up with a 37/40. Observing this, a fan commented, “Jordan Chiles gets treated the weirdest by judges. Once upon a time, the Tina Turner dance would have been a perfect score (maybe only Len dropping a point if he’s in a bad mood). I wish Jordan was on next seaso,n cause this season she’s getting underscored for their faves.”

The constant underscoring has started to frustrate viewers even further. Another fan admitted, “The way they constantly underscore Jordan Chiles on DWTS has gone from pissing me off to making me sad.”

While Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, and Robert Irwin with Witney Carson all achieved perfect scores, fans argue that Jordan Chiles more than deserves that recognition. One fan pointed out, “At what point are people going to point out the obvious favorites that the #DWTS judges have? No way Dylan Efron and Alix Earle’s dances were 3 points better than Jordan Chiles. It’s so obvious. Carrie Anne is the worst offender by far!”

On the leaderboard, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas currently lead with 42 points, while Chiles sits fifth with 37. Frustrated, a fan exclaimed, “JORDAN BEING 5/7 ON THE LEADERBOARD IS ACTUALLY EVIL.” Even Carrie Ann Inaba acknowledged the power of Chiles’ dance, noting minor moments of wildness—but still scored her lower. Fans weren’t holding back, “What is Carrie Ann’s beef with Jordan chiles?! Every single week it’s something new….im tired of this.”

With the DWTS Birthday Celebration wrapping up, Andy Richter and Emma Slater, who scored a total of 29, have been eliminated. As we approach the final stretch, who do you think will ultimately win Season 34? Share your thoughts in the comments below!