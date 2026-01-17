UCLA Gymnastics Star Jordan Chiles Fuels LA Olympics Speculation With Unclear Stance

Jordan Chiles is one of those gymnasts that the American fans always like to see at big competitions. This includes the Olympic Games, and she has already captured the spot of being a favorite at LA2028. However, the 24-year-old herself hasn’t confirmed if she will be giving the Olympic Games another shot following her incredible gold medal feat with the team in Paris.

Chiles surely has that team gold but is still without an individual medal. So, it makes the LA Olympics a perfect spot for her to chase that glory. However, recently, during an interview with NBC, as seen on the All Things Gymnastics Podcast on X, she clarified her immediate ambitions, framing the future as a question for another day.

“Do I think about elite? Um, yeah, a lot of the time I feel like, you know, that’s a question that people are going to continue to ask me, is like, oh, is she going to come back? What’s 28 looking like?” she said. “And I can say the biggest thing is 28 is always going to be in my mind, I think, you know, allowing myself to finish my senior year out and just enjoy this moment, then we’ll see what happens.”

Jordan Chiles then emphasized the significant time gap before the LA Olympics, saying, “There’s a two-year, three-year time, like gap in between that anything is possible. But I think right now my brain is just focusing on my senior year. And we’ll see what happens after that. Because I know that’s the next question one of you guys we’re gonna ask.”

Her focus lies on an immediate goal, which is to lead the UCLA Bruins to an NCAA championship. The Bruins, ranked fourth in the nation and boasting a roster infused with elite talent, are legitimate title contenders after finishing as national runners-up in 2025. Chiles also played a big part last year, as she became a three-time NCAA champion after her incredible performance in the uneven bars.

“2026 is about to be a very fun year. All these girls are very special, and our freshmen definitely dominated today. I think just being able to build a team from the top to the bottom is the best thing,” she said following the runner-up team performance. And with the new NCAA season, the gymnast has already captivated the fans with her new routine.

The 2026 NCAA season sees a new Jordan Chiles on the mat

Following her journey to the finale of the reality show “Dancing with the Stars,” Jordan Chiles returned to Westwood with a single goal in mind: to push the UCLA Bruins to the NCAA title glory. And in the opening weekend of the season, she showcased what fans can expect from her ahead of the major campaign.

The Olympian performed to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which then transitioned to Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done For Me Lately” before ending with Stevie Wonder’s “Superstitious.” But this performance was something beyond her normal routine.

On December 13th at UCLA’s Meet the Bruins event, Chiles performed her iconic Prince routine for the last time. And this new routine got nothing but applause from the judges, as she earned a score of 9.925. However, Chiles didn’t stop there. She scored 9.900 in vault, 9.925 in uneven bars, 9.975 in balance beam, and accumulated 39.725 all-around.

This performance just proved that there’s a lot more to come from the Olympic gymnast, who is fully locked in to bring that NCAA title in her senior year.