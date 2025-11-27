What Is Next for Jordan Chiles Post DWTS Glory? Here’s Where to Watch the US Gymnastics Star in 2026

After weeks of grueling performances, Jordan Chiles saved her sharpest edge for the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finale, earning a near-perfect 89/90 on Tuesday. However, even with a show-stealing freestyle, highlighted by a surprise Normani cameo, Chiles finished third behind Robert Irwin & Witney Carson and Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy. Now, with the glitter fading and the dance floor behind her, the spotlight shifts to the real question: what’s next for the gymnast? Let’s break it down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With Dancing With the Stars now behind her, Jordan Chiles might shift her full attention back to gymnastics as the NCAA season kicks off in January. And Chiles, the UCLA senior, is a star face on the Bruins’ 2026 gymnastics roster. UCLA will open its 2025 campaign on January 3, competing in Seattle, Washington, in an away meet. For those unfamiliar, this will be Chiles’ final season with the Bruins, as the 24-year-old is completing her degree in African American Studies.

As per the UCLA Bruins’ schedule, the team will first assemble on December 13 for a Meet the Bruins preseason opener in Los Angeles. This exhibition meet, will allow the gymnasts to test new skills, build confidence in the gym environment, and get into competition mode that officially begins in January. And Chiles will likely be there. Then over the full season, UCLA will compete in five regular-season home meets, nine away meets, before closing out the year at the Big 12 Championships. A mix of these meets will be televised on network TV, ABC, FS1, and Fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago April 19, 2025, Fort Worth, US: JORDAN CHILES from UCLA competes on the floor exercise during the finals held at the DickieÃ s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Fort Worth US – ZUMAs146 20250419_fap_s146_111 Copyright: xAmyxSandersonx

After the conclusion of Dancing With The Stars, Chiles will likely be moving back to her gymnastics classes, making sure she nails her final season at UCLA.

Talking about her last season at the UCLA, the two-time Olympic gold medalist when asked about her final year expressed, “Knowing that it’s my senior year, being able to take the past three years of my career and just understanding that, yes, they were fast, but I got to enjoy them and really dive deep into the relationships and friendships that I’ve built with my team and my coaches, and know that I’m always going to be a Bruin no matter what, it’s going to be bittersweet for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the UCLA Bruins finished with a total score of 197.6125, narrowly trailing the Oklahoma Sooners, who posted a 198.0125. Both teams were tied after the opening rotation, with Oklahoma putting up a 49.615 on beam before UCLA matched that number on floor. Jordan Chiles led the surge, earning three perfect 10s from six judges for a 9.975 anchor routine.

She closed the meet with a 39.775 all-around, the highest of the competition, and claimed the NCAA title on the uneven bars. Jordan Chiles will be focusing on her gymnastics career now, but that doesn’t mean she has let go of her Hollywood charm. How, let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With Gymnastics, Jordan Chiles might be looking at Hollywood as well

Back in October, the gymnast signed with the CAA and will be represented by them across all areas. For those unaware of it, CAA stands for Creative Artists Agency represents actors, directors, writers, producers, musicians, authors, athletes, broadcasters, and many more across film, television, music, etc. And Chiles, with her CAA signing, hinted that she might be looking to take her career as a content creator, author, and TV personality to a higher level.

Jordan Chiles, already a standout in gymnastics and fresh off her run on Dancing With The Stars, continues to expand her presence beyond the sport. This year, she appeared in Nike’s 2025 Super Bowl commercial “So Win” alongside Juju Watkins, Caitlin Clark, and Sha’Carri Richardson, further boosting her visibility in mainstream media. Chiles also serves as a brand ambassador for major companies, including Nike, Beats by Dre, Hero Cosmetics, Alaska Airlines, Chase Bank, and Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of today, Jordan Chiles’ signing with CAA might mean the gymnast is looking for opportunities beyond the sport as well. Given that, what are your thoughts on her recent decisions?