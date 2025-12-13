Yul Moldauer Makes Heartfelt Plea to Gymnastics Community Ahead of His Post-Ban Return

Earlier this year, Tokyo Olympian and World Championship medalist Yul Moldauer faced a major sporting setback: a 16-month suspension from USADA for a whereabouts violation. It was a difficult period, but now, with his ban over in just a month, Moldauer is back in the gym. But before showing us some surprising skills, he sent a heartfelt message to the gymnastics community.

Recently, InsideGym posted a photo of Moldauer, writing in the caption that he was regaining his skills after just four weeks of training. The post also included Moldauer’s words:

“For those who believe I was training, please don’t take away how hard I’ve been working these last 4 weeks in the gym, how hard I worked out in a fitness center alone, and pushed myself to stay fit, motivated, and stay hungry.” But you might wonder: can a suspended gymnast even train? The short answer is yes.

Because on November 13, Yul Moldauer was cleared to resume training, though he won’t be able to compete until January 13, 2026. As soon as he was cleared, he hit the gym for his first session in over a year. At that time, he shared his excitement on X: “Got through two practices today!!!! Really happy with how it went! Let’s see how sore I am tomorrow.” Since then, Moldauer has been hyping his comeback online, and now it’s real.

So, which competition will he compete at next? He might compete at the Winter Cup in Louisville from February 20 to 22, 2026, though the entry list hasn’t been confirmed yet. But the bigger question remains: why did Yul Moldauer miss those three whereabouts updates in the first place?

How Yul Moldauer missed three whereabouts updates

In January 2025, the multiple-time world medalist was suspended for a whereabouts violation, which is committed when athletes do not provide location updates. Moldauer reported that the suspension was because of a“missing three required whereabouts updates within a 12-month period,” which also included not reporting schedule adjustments and travel information.

Talking publicly about the violations, Moldauer explained that two of the missed updates were during gymnastics competitions, where he still underwent and passed drug tests. The third missed update was reportedly made shortly after the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, after a poor performance in which Moldauer was not selected to be part of the five-person main team.

Looking back on those times, he said, “I was processing the disappointment of missing out on my second Olympic Games.” Even when dealing with the setback, Moldauer has continued to look towards the future.

In January, the 29-year-old, who was a U.S. National Champion, stressed that “This setback does not define me. My focus remains on rebuilding trust, staying dedicated to the sport I love, and working tirelessly to represent Team USA at the LA 2028 Olympics.”

As the American men’s gymnastics team prepares to face international rivals in upcoming competitions, Moldauer hopes to bolster an already powerful gymnastics program once he returns to the U.S. National Team.