America Women Hockey Players Confess Men’s Team Apologized After Donald Trump’s Viral Video

The U.S. women’s hockey team’s golden moment at the Winter Olympics took an unexpected turn off the ice. Soon after their thrilling overtime victory over Canada, their first Olympic gold in two decades, the team declined an invitation to the State of the Union address, citing prior academic and professional commitments. The decision drew national attention and briefly shifted the focus from their historic win to comparisons with the men’s team. And that narrative did not sit well with Hilary Knight.

The USA Women’s Hockey team gold medalist, while in conversation with SportsCenter, when asked about their relationship with the men’s hockey team, Knight said, “There’s a genuine level of support there and respect. And I think that’s being overshadowed by sort of a quick lapse. And, you know, I think the guys were in a tough spot. So it’s a shame that sort of this storyline and narrative is kind of blown up and overshadowing that kind of connection, genuine interest in one another, and cheering one another on.”

Following such an update from Hilary Knight, The Athletic’s NHL reporter Michael Russo shared an update on his X handle. It read, “I just went to Minnesota Frost practice and talked to four of the gold medalists (Heise, Pannek, Curl, Zumwinkle), and all of them echoed this. Heise said they’ve received public and private apologies, too, from men’s players.”

Russo emphasized how all four players reinforced the same message Hilary Knight had expressed. The fact that Taylor Heise revealed the women’s team has received both public and private apologies from members of the men’s squad. Such an act seemingly suggests that any perceived slight or misunderstanding has been acknowledged internally to help ease tensions and reaffirm the mutual bond they have always shared.

Knight, in the interview with SportsCenter, mentioned the women’s and men’s teams have always shared a strong, supportive relationship and added that the recent controversy shouldn’t take away from that.

“I think this is just a really good learning point to really focus on how we talk about women, not only in sport, but in industry. Women aren’t less than. Our achievements shouldn’t be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are”, added the 36-year-old gold medalist.

Amid this, Knight has also made the headlines as she boldly shared her opinion after she found the President’s joke rather ‘distasteful’.

Hilary Knight addresses remarks following gold medal triumph

After the US men’s hockey team etched history on the international stage by putting an end to their 46-year long wait, President Trump invited them as guests at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. During their meet and greet, Trump chimed in with a joke.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team. You do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited]”, said Trump.

Imago News Bilder des Tages February 3, 2025, Washington, District Of Columbia, USA: United States President DONALD J TRUMP receives a gold plated hockey stick and jersey from team Captain ALEKSANDER BARKOV L and winger MATTHEW TKACHUK of the National Hockey League s Stanley Cup winning Florida Panthers at the White House in Washington, DC. Washington USA – ZUMAs152 20250203_faa_s152_042 Copyright: xChrisxKleponisx-xPoolxviaxCNPx

Following such a comment, a few members of the men’s team were caught laughing. Such a matter left the women’s team captain indeed disappointed.

Hilary Knight shared her stance and said, “I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke and unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats.”

She added that she and her teammates are focused on celebrating their victory and the significance of the moment. Knight said she would continue to honor “three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men’s and women’s at the same time,” choosing to keep the team’s attention on their accomplishment.