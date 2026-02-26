Brock Lesnar’s Son Dominates Hockey League After Daughter’s Viral Shot Put Gold

In June 2025, Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya, made news after she won the women’s shot put in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. Her achievements came after her half-brother, Duke, was picked 115th overall in the Western Hockey League Draft. However, now‌ Duke’s older brother, Turk, has made news for his accomplishments.

There is no official record of Brock Lesnar ever playing ice hockey but Turk Lesnar is thriving in the sport. His highlights for the Calgary Rockies under-17 hockey team took social media by storm. This was especially notable as it showcased the 16-year-old scoring a hat-trick and body-checking opponents at will.

“I don’t know. I just got it from… Who was it? Beersy, and I don’t know, I just kind of ripped it, and it fired down, so,” Lesnar said, talking about his third goal in the clip.

The video also established Turk Lesnar as an under-17 lockdown D player who has racked up three goals and nine assists in 29 games. To go along with that, he has 12 points with 57 penalty minutes in the 2025/26 season so far. And the video showed off his willingness to throw his body around, going viral for his prowess on the ice. This comes less than a year after his half-sister Mya made news for her accomplishments.

She became the first Colorado State athlete in two decades to win a national title despite enduring Olympic heartbreak in 2024. Brock Lesnar’s only daughter did it by winning the 2025 NCAA shot put championship (outdoor) with a 19.01-meter throw. This wasn’t her first title, having won the NCAA indoor championship. Thus, she entered the outdoor championship as the top-ranked shot putter in the nation.

Not only that, Mya has thrived since her move to Colorado State, winning four straight Mountain West titles. And given their father, Brock Lesnar’s, athletic prowess and achievements over the years, his children’s ability to thrive as athletes comes as no big surprise.

Turk Lesnar’s brother, Duke, was picked in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

Like his older brothers, Duke also plays ice hockey and was picked 115th by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. It marked his entry into one of the top junior hockey leagues in the country, and it comes on the back of an impressive season. He spent the season before the draft with the Notre Dame Hounds, where he posted 13 goals, 15 assists, and 28 points in 30 games.

Since then, he has spent his time with Calgary IHA U17 Prep. And in the 2025/26 season, he posted 9 goals, 4 assists, and 13 points in 17 games. While his older brother, Turk, went viral for his playoff performance, his oldest brother, Alexander, also plays ice hockey. He plays ACHA DII hockey at Saint John’s University.

It does mean that Brock Lesnar’s athletic future is in good hands with his children. However, only time will tell if they manage to match their father’s achievements in their respective careers.