Los Angeles Star Shares Positive Update on Brutal Milan Olympics End

Kevin Fiala suffered a devastating collision during the ice hockey game against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He had fractured his left leg and was ruled out of the rest of the tournament. Now, after surgery and spending days in the hospital in Milan, the Los Angeles Kings star updated his fans with good news.

The left wing was heartbroken after the incident, and understandably so, given it was his Olympic debut. How his injury was faring remained uncertain for a long time, but on February 24, he posted an Instagram story thanking the medical team that operated on him in Milan.

“Thank you very much Hospital in Milan for taking such good care of me! U guys were amazing ❤️,” Fiala wrote.

The collision happened on February 13 between Canada’s forward Tom Wilson and Fiala. The game was in the third period, with only three minutes remaining. Both the Swiss forward and Wilson went down with their legs tangled, and Wilson fell on top of him. As Wilson’s full weight came down on Fiala’s planted skate leg, it twisted awkwardly, causing multiple fractures. He remained motionless and was taken off on a stretcher in an air cast.

No penalty was called by the referee, as it was clearly unintentional. Both the Swiss head coach, Patrick Fischer, and Wilson described the incident as an “unfortunate accident.”

Even for the Los Angeles Kings, it was crushing in terms of timing. Fiala was the second-leading scorer for the Kings in the season, scoring 40 points in 56 games. Currently, he is ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. He will be re-evaluated in mid-April and might be considered for the Stanley Cup playoffs, depending on the recovery and rehabilitation.

Fischer shared his disappointment about missing Fiala and emphasized how integral he was to the team.

The Swiss head coach on Kevin Fiala’s injury

After the game, Patrick Fischer confirmed Fiala was supposed to be released from the hospital and return to the Olympic Village on February 16.

“We love Kevin. He’s a good friend,” Fischer told reporters. “He is part of us, and obviously, we miss him on the ice. We miss him off the ice. I hope he’s going to get back to us in the Village tomorrow, but it changed a little bit our line-up. You cannot replace the magic of Kevin, but as a group, we have to find a way.”

Switzerland had lost that game against Canada 5-1, but finished 2nd in their group with 5 points. But Fiala’s wish remained with them. They advanced to the quarterfinals but lost to Finland, conceding late goals and finishing 5th overall on the table.

Fiala was in fine touch, carrying his NHL form into the Olympics. He was a core part of the squad’s plan, and his absence shook the team dynamics. The team put up a strong fight in the campaign, and with his inclusion, they could have gone the distance.

Milan may have ended brutally for Fiala, but the tone of his recent update seems to suggest not resignation, but resilience.