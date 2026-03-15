Team USA Scores Another Gold Medal to Crush Canada in Third Gold Medal Finals

Team USA has completed an extraordinary sweep of Olympic ice hockey gold in the Milan Olympics, with both the men’s and women’s rosters defeating Canada in overtime thrillers to stand atop the podium. But these narrow margins faded when it came to the para-ice hockey gold medal game.

As reported by CBC journalist Devin Heroux on X, “USA wins para ice hockey gold for a fifth-straight time. It’s a 6-2 victory for the Americans over Canada. And for the Canadians it’s a third-straight silver medal in para ice hockey. Great fight by the team.”

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The American team’s 6-2 triumph extended a dynasty that now spans five consecutive Paralympic gold medals. This run showed a certain supremacy on ice that their Olympic counterparts were far away from, as it required them overtime to decide their games.

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For the men’s team, it was Jack Hughes who scored 1:41 into sudden death after Connor Hellebuyck’s 41-save masterpiece, and the women’s team saw Megan Keller scoring 4:07 into extra time. But for the Paralympics team, it was entirely different.

The Americans built their victory with defenseman Jack Wallace scoring three goals and an assist, followed by rookie Kayden Beasley, who added the fourth. Team USA’s final two goals were scored by four-time Paralympians Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal.

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With this victory, the Americans also achieved a badge of dominance in the sport. Indeed, in top professional international events, Team USA defends all categories, which include men’s Olympics, women’s Olympics, Paralympics, men’s worlds, women’s worlds, para men’s, and para women’s.

However, for the men’s Olympic team, their gold medal win was more than just an athletic triumph.

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An emotional moment not only for Team USA but for the entire country

The emotional weight of the Team USA men’s hockey squad’s first gold medal in 46 years crystallized in a single, tender moment on the ice. After Jack Hughes buried his overtime winner against Canada, securing a 2-1 victory that evoked the spirit of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” the celebration turned toward remembrance.

Zach Werenski, Auston Matthews, and Matthew Tkachuk skated holding Johnny Gaudreau’s #13 jersey around the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and gave a tribute to the NHL star and his brother Matthew, who were killed by an alleged drunk driver in August 2024.

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Gaudreau, who would likely have been on this Olympic roster, was mourned in victory as his two young children, Noa and Johnny Jr., were brought onto the ice to join the team photo.

Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny’s widow, took notice of it and shared on her Instagram, stating, “Every day for you and our kids.”

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Well, from Team USA’s men’s hockey’s historic victory over Canada in the Olympics to the para ice hockey team’s five consecutive titles, American hockey has built an empire where dynasties are not merely celebrated but expected.