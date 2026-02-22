Danica Patrick Joins NASCAR Community to Celebrate America’s Thrilling Olympics Win

Danica Patrick USA, Ex IndyCar, Indy Car, IRL, USA / NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Rennfahrerin, Sky UK TV Expertin, USA, Formel 1 Grand Prix der USA, Circuit of the Americas Austin, Freies Training, 21.10.2022 USA, Formel 1 Grand Prix der USA, Circuit of the Americas Austin, Freies Training, 21.10.2022 Austin *** Danica Patrick USA, Ex Indycar NASCAR Racer, Sky UK TV Expert , USA, Formula 1 Grand Prix of the USA, Circuit of the Americas Austin, Free Practice, 21 10 2022 USA, Formula 1 Grand Prix of the USA, Circuit of the Americas Austin, Free Practice, 21 10 2022 Austin Copyright: xEibner/Memmlerx EP_MMR

The USA’s dramatic gold medal win at the Winter Olympics men’s hockey final marked its first title since 1980. Their game against Canada was already hyped, and it finished in overtime with the US edging with a 2-1 final score. Many throughout the NASCAR community celebrated this on social media, and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was also one of them.

Danica Patrick on USA’s gold win at the Winter Olympics

“What an Olympics for USA hockey!” Patrick wrote on her Instagram story, sharing the team’s winning pose along with it. In another story, she posted Jack Hughes’ post-game interview, labeling the video with “USA!!!!!!!”

This is a historic victory for the US. Canada has proven to be a dominating force in the sport and was chasing their record-extending 10th gold medal in the category. The stakes were raised as the game went into overtime; however, less than two minutes into it, Hughes managed to score the winning point.

Connor Hellebuyck was also like a wall, defending the strong attack from Canada, helping the US clinch the gold. Interestingly, he comes with a racing background. His father, Chuck Hellebuyck, was a professional driver and a proven race winner.

The celebrations extended well beyond just the hockey and Olympics world, as some of the most renowned drivers also echoed the chants. Many from NASCAR also shared short but bold statements.

Former driver Kenny Wallace expressed his excitement with just a US flag along with a checkered flag in his X post. This trend was also followed by the likes of Corey Heim and Riley Herbst.

At the same time, however, insider Jeff Gluck shared an emotional message on his social media, writing:

“That whole thing was one of the great sports moments in a long time. Epic game with both teams going all out, the OT goal, the Jack Hughes interview, the Gaudreau jersey being skated around, his kids in the team picture, the gold medals and the national anthem…”

The celebration also echoed on the White House’s official social media page with a victorious clip of the iconic game.

As mentioned, Danica Patrick was also one of the retired drivers who celebrated the major achievement. Understandably, she was quite hyped with the win, sharing Hughes’ interview on her story.

“I can’t even believe this!” Jack Hughes reacts to their victory over Canada

Despite actually losing teeth during the game defending a hit in the third period, it was Jack Hughes who made the USA step ahead of Canada in the game.

“I can’t even believe this!” He said in the post-game interview that Danica Patrick shared on her story. “I mean it’s such an unbelievable game, USA-Canada. Such a good game. There are so many great players. We’re a great team. That’s exactly how we wanted it to go. We’re underdogs to Canada, [but we] beat them. It could have gone either way.”

So far, the USA has won 12 gold and 12 silver medals in the 2026 Winter Olympics. With nine bronze medals accompanying the achievements, the US has a total of 33 medals right now. Norway leads the table with a whopping 41 medals, followed by the USA in second place.

Freestyle skiing seems to be the strongest game for the US, considering the three golds, four silvers, and one bronze they won through this.

The hockey win is by far the most iconic, ending a four-decade-long drought in the game. The celebrations do not seem to be stopping anytime soon, and the NASCAR world tuning in is just a small part of it.