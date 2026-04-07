24-Year-Old Olympic Champion Announces Retirement After Honest Admission

A teenage prodigy from the wrestling mats of Kochi Prefecture surprised the wrestling community by winning the U17 world title in 2016. She continued her ascent, defeating formidable opponents such as Helen Maroulis and Risako Kinjo, ultimately securing Olympic gold in Paris. Yet, after reaching that summit, the fire that once burned so brightly flickered out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For 24-year-old Tsugumi Sakurai, it is now time to walk away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Japanese wrestler has announced she has effectively retired from the sport, citing a struggle to reach the same level of determination she had before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“After 21 continuous years, I feel I have reached the cutoff point of my wrestling career, so I have decided to retire,” Sakurai said at a press conference, as per UWW.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I gave everything I had for the Olympics, and I was able to experience the feeling of achievement and the ultimate joy. It’s difficult to win the Olympics without determination. I couldn’t get back to the mindset I had before Paris. That is the biggest reason [for retiring].”

“Over the past year, this decision was made after talking to many people, fretting about it, and thinking things through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes as a massive shock to wrestling fans, especially since the 24-year-old was considered a rising star in the discipline. She was practically unbeaten in major events, including winning three consecutive world championships.

To add to that, Sakurai had also won two back-to-back Asian Games gold medals before suffering only the second of just two career international losses at the 2024 Asian Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 櫻井つぐみ／Tsugumi Sakurai (@tuuuu_uuchan) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But she bounced back spectacularly five months later, to win her first and only Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games in the women’s 57kg. However, post the tournament, Tsugumi Sakurai took time off to relax and recover, even returning to Kochi to start her graduate studies. She eventually made her comeback in October 2024, winning the 57kg title at the second-tier Japan Women’s Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

That qualified her for the Emperor’s Cup, i.e. the starting point for domestic qualification for major tournaments, although Sakurai never made the event and instead took another route.

“From now on, I want to start a classroom in Kochi Wrestling Club, Konan City, and do my best to spread and strengthen wrestling,” Sakurai wrote on her Instagram page. “Also, Kochi’s special envoy for agricultural support, prefecture’s special envoy for migration support, and sports support ambassador, and I hope to continue to participate in various activities so that many people can learn about the good things of Kochi.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While that Olympic run cemented Tsugumi Sakurai as one of the sport’s brightest stars, it also showed fans a chance to peek into the pressure and nerves she carried on the biggest stage, something she would later reflect on in detail.

Tsugumi Sakurai reflects on winning her 2024 Olympic gold medal

Because Tsugumi Sakurai entered the 2024 Paris Olympics as one of the favourites, not the favorite for the 57kg title. That’s because she would have to overcome several hurdles, including her recent loss at the 2024 Asian Championships. But the then 22-year-old did it effortlessly as she swept aside some favorites for the medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

That includes 2016 Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis in the semi-finals and Anastasia Nichita in the final. That also happened to be a rematch of their 2023 World Championship final, where Tsugumi Sakurai beat the Moldavian wrestler 3-2, despite being nervous during the bout.

“I was too nervous,” Sakurai said, according to Japan.forward.com. “But I heard the cheers of the crowd and was able to relax and enjoy the match.”

Yet once her nerves had calmed down, the 22-year-old led 4-0 after two take downs in the first period and then proceeded to add to that by landing a third in the second to seal the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was very tough for all of us, and for me as well,” Sakurai added as per Reuters. But I was thinking only about the gold medal, and that’s what I fought for.”

And now, after reaching the top and thinking about the journey to get there, Tsugumi Sakurai has decided to step away on her own terms. While her time on the mat may be over, her next chapter in supporting the sport will ensure her influence on wrestling continues.