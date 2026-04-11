6X Olympic Medalist Causes Family Drama With Alleged Birthday Snub

Six Olympic medals and multiple world records can’t protect an athlete from family drama, and for swimmer Adam Peaty, the conflict is now playing out in public. Heightened by his high-profile December wedding, a fresh dispute is now playing out well beyond the competition arena for Adam Peaty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the Daily Mail, the 31-year-old has reportedly snubbed his grandmother, Mavis Williams, on her 84th birthday, leaving her mystified despite Peaty still being very active on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was no card, present, text from Adam wishing his nan happy birthday – absolutely nothing,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“He can post a happy birthday to Holly’s brother Oscar five days ago but not his own nan. It is shameful really. How could he ignore his 84-year-old nan who has only ever loved and supported him. She is quite bewildered by it. What has his nan done wrong It is very sad.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“He and Holly have totally gaslighted Caroline’s mum, his so-called ‘Olympic Nan’. They didn’t even send her a Christmas card or text, and now nothing for her birthday, just silence.”

This only adds to the ongoing feud between Adam Peaty and his family, after his sister, Bethany, was the only member to attend his wedding to Holly Ramsay in December. She wasn’t the only member invited; he told his father, Mark, that he could attend the church service, but not the reception afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother, Caroline, on the other hand, was completely banned from the entire ceremony, although the reason has never been officially revealed. The list of banned people included his grandmother as well, despite her widespread support for Peaty during the 2016 Rio Olympics, which earned her the nickname “Olympic Nan”.

Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final – Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France – July 28, 2024. Adam Peaty of Britain arrives. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

And this latest action has only added to that, although Adam Peaty did put out a post for his brother-in-law, Oscar’s seventh birthday, earlier this month. Holly Ramsay also marked her younger brother’s birthday on social media, but there were no post from the couple about Peaty’s nan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This only adds fuel to the fire, and there have been widespread rumors that it has to do with a rift that started during Holly’s bachelorette party, but there has been no confirmation on that so far. However, Caroline broke her silence over the feud, begging Adam to reconcile with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Peaty’s mother breaks her silence amidst family feud

Caroline, Adam Peaty’s mother, didn’t attend the wedding at all, although the Telegraph did report that she was considering coming to the church ceremony and sitting in the back. The situation later changed, and neither Peaty’s mother nor father came to the wedding. His sister, however, changed her stance on the matter and reconciled with her mother after the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bethany revealed that she found herself in the middle of their feud, but the situation has now changed, though reports indicate that she and Adam Peaty have distanced themselves from each other. The rumor mill, however, continues to buzz with reasons: one report suggests it stemmed from the bachelorette party; others say it’s because of wedding plans; and some even claim it started in 2024 after Adam and Holly got engaged.

It eventually led Caroline to speak to the Daily Mail after the wedding, where she left the door open to a potential reconciliation.

“I know it’s the end. But please, the message I want Adam to hear is no matter what happens in the future, please know I love you, your dad loves you, you can come home and talk to me at any point,” Caroline told the Daily Mail via the Mirror.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s nothing you’ve done that I would not forgive. I love you so much. I hope your marriage is a good one, I don’t wish any ill on you and I want you and Holly to have a long and happy marriage. The reason I’m speaking out is I want all this to end.”

For now, the situation shows no signs of easing, with each new development only deepening the divide within the family. Whether Adam Peaty chooses to respond or reconcile remains to be seen, but the spotlight on his personal life isn’t fading anytime soon.