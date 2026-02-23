ABC Show Fuels Fire to Ilia Malinin-Rumored Plans After Milan Olympics

Winter Olympics – Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf Exhibition Gala Ilia Malinin of Team United States performs during a Figure Skating Exhibition Gala on day fifteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 21, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Alexis Jumeau/ABACAPRESS.COM Milan Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xJumeauxAlexis/ABACAx

Interest in Ilia Malinin is now turning from the ice to the dance floor! The American skater’s journey at the 2026 Milan Olympics has been heartbreaking. He was expected to take the men’s gold but ended up finishing eighth! Still, he helped Team U.S. secure a gold and, just days later, delivered an emotional exhibition gala performance.

Now, it looks like he might be headed to ABC, as rumors of a possible DWTS appearance spread.

Derek Hough (who is currently a judge on DWTS) posted a clip from Ilia’s gala on TikTok, and shortly after, it caused rumors to pop up about a possible season appearance.

Fans on X started reacting.

One wrote, “They want him so bad on DWTS …”

Even DWTS pros have admitted they would “LOVEE” to see an Olympian like Ilia join the show.

Jenna Johnson commented, “I think somebody from the Olympics would be iconic this next season. I’d love to dance with Ilia. He has a great story, and I think he’s so talented.”

And the routine itself is enough to understand why Malinin is buzzing the rumors.

On February 21, Ilia zipped onto the ice for his exhibition gala routine. As he skated to “Fear” by NF, wearing a grey hoodie and jeans, his routine was intensely personal, portraying the pressure and criticism he encountered at the Olympics. He even included a quadruple jump and his signature backflip with a one-foot landing, drawing loud applause.

Using body language, like miming looking at a phone and shielding himself, he showed the impact of outside pressure and social-media attention he faced during the Olympics. With this, Ilia Malinin’s routine ended with a standing ovation.

While nothing is official yet, social media buzz, pro-dancer interest, and Derek Hough’s post suggest one thing! Ilia Malinin stepping onto one of ABC’s flagship reality shows, the DWTS dance floor, is a real possibility.

Rylee Arnold drops the biggest hint about Ilia Malinin and DWTS

We’ve seen Olympians like Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Ilona Maher, and Stephen Nedoroscik take the leap to Dancing With the Stars after their Olympic journeys. So, if Ilia Malinin ends up on the show, it wouldn’t be surprising.

The first hint came as DWTS prepares for its 35th season this fall, set to premiere in September 2026. Pro dancer Rylee Arnold shared a video on her Instagram from the Milan Cortina Games that caught fans’ attention.

Arnold, a pro on the show for three seasons, could be seen teaching some dance moves to Ilia Malinin and pairs skater Danny O’Shea.

Both athletes were part of the U.S. gold-winning team. Ilia Malinin finished eighth after a few falls in his individual event, and O’Shea, with partner Ellie Kam, finished ninth. With their competitions over, both athletes were seen practicing dance moves off the ice.

But Malinin remains one of the most talked-about skaters from the Games, making him a natural candidate for the show.

Before the DWTS season begins, all of Ilia’s major competitions for 2026 will be complete. Even after the Olympics, he has confirmed that he will compete at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague from March 25-29. It is the largest event on the calendar after the Olympics, and he is hoping to defend his world crown in the men’s singles.

After Worlds, Ilia Malinin could also compete at the Grand Prix series in the late fall. Although he has not yet been officially confirmed to compete there. This means by the time DWTS starts in September, Malinin could be free to focus on the dance floor!