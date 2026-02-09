After Donald Trump’s ‘Loser’ Label, Hunter Hess Makes Stance On USA Clear In Strong Message

U.S. freestyle skier Hunter Hess was labeled as “a real loser” by President Trump. This comment came as Hess questioned aspects of America while representing Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. What was meant to be his first Olympic debut quickly became a whirlwind of criticism and attention. Just days before his event, Hess felt the pressure so strongly that he decided to speak out and clarify his perspective ahead of competing.

“I love my country US. There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better. One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out,” Hess shared on Instagram.

Hunter Hess added, “The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever. I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete.”

Hess, who has lived his whole life in Bend, Oregon, grew up skiing from a very young age and has represented the United States throughout his career. For him, competing at the Olympics was about making the U.S. proud…, and now he feels the need to explain whether he truly belongs to the country. All of this came after his initial comments sparked controversy.

The situation began during a press conference ahead of the men’s freeski halfpipe event in Milan‑Cortina, Italy, where Hess was asked how it feels to represent the United States given the current political climate back home. At the time, there were protests in Italy related to ICE agents, adding to the tense atmosphere.

Hunter Hess responded honestly, saying it brought up “mixed emotions.” He explained: “It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US,” he added.

In response to Hess’s comments, former President Trump expressed his disappointment on Truth Social. He wrote: “U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Despite the backlash, Hess has already earned his place on Team USA fairly and through strong performances. No one can take that away from him!

Also, Hunter Hess is set to compete in the men’s halfpipe competition, which begins on February 19, 2026, including both the qualification round and the finals. Amid the criticism, Hess received support from fellow athletes!

Fellow athletes come to Hunter Hess’ defence

Freestyle skier Chris Lillis, who was at the same press conference as Hunter Hess, defended his teammate’s right to speak honestly. He said athletes should be able to express themselves while still representing the United States with respect.

Lillis added, “I think that, as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect. I hope that when people look at athletes compete in the Olympics, they realize that that’s the America that we’re trying to represent.”

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim also voiced support. She said athletes are allowed to share their views and that people should lead with kindness. In her words, “We’re allowed to voice our opinions on what’s going on, and I think we need to lead with love and compassion and I would love to see more of that.”

Despite these messages of support, Hunter Hess has also faced criticism. On X, YouTuber‑turned‑boxer Jake Paul reacted to Hess’s remarks, writing: “From all true Americans If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else.”

Former Olympian Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. hockey team, also weighed in. On social media, he suggested that “Hunter Hess, US snowboarder, saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends. Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends,”

Despite the mix of criticism and support, one thing is clear: Hunter Hess has earned his place at the Olympics, no matter what anyone else says!