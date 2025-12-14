After Personal Tragedy, World Championships Medalist Pens Emotional Note Following Competitive Comeback

Just days before stepping onto the start line at the T100 Triathlon Grand Final in Qatar, 2017 World Championships medalist Ashleigh Gentle was facing a battle far bigger than the race itself. The 34-year-old Australian star had suffered the biggest loss a mother could – miscarriage. Still, she turned a moment of peak competition into one of personal courage.

Needless to say, it wasn’t easy. Great Britain’s Kate Waugh secured the 2025 T100 Triathlon World Championships title, but Gentle crossed the line in sixth place, a result that also helped her finish fourth overall in the 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour standings.

Under normal circumstances, it may have felt routine. This time, it was loaded with emotion. Afterward, she shared photos from the day that showed just how much the whole experience meant to her. “Inspired by so many women around me. We are stronger than we know,” she wrote in the caption.

“After one of the worst swims of my life, it was a mostly lonely effort to claw my way back to 6th place today and holding on to 4th in the @t100triathlon series,” Gentle continued.

She also admitted she had no idea how she would perform and that this result would not have satisfied her earlier in the year. But after overcoming great personal tragedy to even make it to Qatar, the result carried a whole new meaning.

On December 12, the two-time Olympian shared on social media that she had made the decision to participate in Qatar after losing her pregnancy at around seven weeks. Adding to the maelstrom of emotions was the fact that Gentle was also trying to cheer on her husband, Josh Amberger’s, final ever triathlon in Chile, making everything even harder.

Despite that, the World Championships medalist managed to hold on to fourth place overall in the T100 Triathlon series. “Today I’m walking away proud,” she added. Gentle finished the post by thanking the people who carried her through a difficult year, especially her husband. “MVP Josh has been here for it all, the wild ride that has been 2025.”

Beyond the result, her race became a statement of resilience.

Gentle also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her coach, sponsors, friends, family, and supporters for standing by her with belief and kindness when she needed it most. Given everything she had endured, the result felt different. And this strength has roots in a long journey.

Ashleigh Gentle’s journey from a young runner to winning the World Championships as a triathlon star

Ashleigh Gentle’s journey started as a talented young runner, but at 14. But a family friend encouraged her to try a triathlon. And with no time, she fell in love with swimming and cycling too, and soon began competing seriously. As a junior, Gentle quickly made her mark. She won silver medals at the Junior World Championships in 2007 and 2008 and became Junior World Champion in 2010. She then moved into elite racing.

In 2016, she represented Australia at her first Olympics in Rio, finishing 26th. She went on to achieve great success in world series racing, including second place overall in the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Series and a win at the World Triathlon Grand Final on the Gold Coast in 2018. In the same year, she was part of the Australian team that won the gold medal in the mixed relay at the Commonwealth Games.

Over the years, Gentle, the World Championships medalist, has earned top honors at a number of big races, including Noosa Triathlon titles, victories at PTO races, and podiums in middle-distance racing. Having participated in the two Olympics: Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, she transitioned around 2022 to double focused Middle-distance racing and T100/PTO races, still posting strong results. Through it all, she had a constant source of support by her side.

As she met fellow Australian triathlete, Josh Amberger, when they were young athletes racing on the Gold Coast. Their shared passion for triathlon turned into love, and they married in 2022. Speaking before his final race, he said: “Triathlon has been my life for 25 years… I’m welling up as I write this – not from sadness, but from joy and the fulfilment of a dream that’s been lived..” And also highlighting that he had married “the woman of my dreams.”

Together, the World Championships medalist Ashleigh and Josh are a true triathlon power couple. They’ve celebrated victories, supported each other through challenges, and inspired fans with their dedication, resilience, and love for the sport.