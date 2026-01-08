Ahead of Milano Cortina Olympics, Ex-Football Right Back Turned Bobsled Star Confronts Tough Choice

With the Milano Cortina Olympics just a few weeks away, the fans will be looking forward to a lot of athletes from the US competing at the biggest sporting event. And for someone like Charlie Volker, who already debuted in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, this could’ve been another win for his amazing sporting career that saw him go from a talented football right back to an Olympian. However, fate planned something else for the 28-year-old.

On Instagram, Volker wrote an emotional note, explaining the reason he won’t be competing at the anticipated Milano Cortina Olympics. “Dear friends, family, and supporters, after sustaining a concussion earlier this season, struggling through the recovery process, and receiving further evaluation from our sports med team, I will officially be medically retiring from bobsled at this time,” he shared.

“I keep trying to remind myself that everything happens for a reason, but it’s going to hurt to not be out there with the guys.” Facing concussions is quite common when it comes to a sport like bobsled. These athletes stay inside the sleds that can be anything but comfortable due to the tight space that they offer inside, and can reach up to speeds like 80 mph or more.

So, riding down that icy mountainside chute becomes no easy task, and makes these bobsledders prone to injuries. And apart from just giving an update on himself, Volker went on saying, “I’m grateful for my teammates, coaches, and the federation for their support. And to those who have watched, cheered, and supported me through this journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will pass on the love, belief, and encouragement to others, and will never forget what you all have done for me. Love, Charlie.”

Volker knows that he won’t be a part of the Milano Cortina Olympics squad, but that didn’t stop him from acknowledging the time he has spent with Team USA. The Instagram post also carried multiple images of him and the team, showcasing how important his bobsled stint was.

Indeed, the sport was quite important for him. In 2020, Volker would’ve never imagined himself being inside a blobsled. However, that ambition of becoming a football star went out of the window when minicamps were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was that time, when Volker said, “When football was out the window. I was like, ‘I need something.’” Furthermore, his departure also caught the attention of USA Bobsled and Skeleton’s CEO.

Everyone in Team USA will miss the presence of Charlie Volker at the Milano Cortina Olympics

“Charlie is an exceptional bobsled athlete with outstanding character and professionalism,” USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Aron McGuire said about Charlie Volker.

Furthermore, he added, “Decisions like this are never easy, especially at this level, and I commend him for prioritizing his health and well-being. We’re grateful for the medical professionals supporting his recovery. He will certainly be missed for the remainder of the season, and we remain confident in the strength, depth, and resilience of our men’s bobsled program.”

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the athlete competed in both the two-man and four-man events. In the following season, he was then paired with pilot Frank Del Duca, and this pair went on to achieve two fourth-place finishes at the World Championships and earned themselves a World Cup bronze medal in Germany. These feats also solidified his career, making him a top contender for what could’ve been his second Winter Olympics after Beijing.