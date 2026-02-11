Air Force Airman Turned Olympian Makes Feelings Clear On Representing USA During Donald Trump’s Reign

While some American Olympians in Milan-Cortina have used the Winter Games stage to criticize the political climate back home, one Team USA athlete is taking the opposite approach. Jasmine Jones, a debut Olympian and active-duty Air Force airman, has stepped into the spotlight with an unapologetically patriotic message, emphasizing pride and gratitude over protest.

In recent days, U.S. athletes such as Hunter Hess and Chris Lillies have publicly questioned immigration policies under the Trump administration, sparking a broader debate that has even drawn reactions from figures outside the Olympic world, including Jake Paul. But Jones offered a markedly different perspective, framing her Olympic opportunity as a rare honor rather than a platform for dissent.

“I feel like being able to represent my country, and as well as being an athlete for my country, it definitely brings a different meaning and a different caliber,” Jones said, in a video posted by FOX Sports reporter Jackson Thompson. “I feel like there’s so few people that do both at the same time and I’m honored to have this opportunity to represent both. I’m thankful of being an airman and representing my country in that aspect and, you know, putting on for the Air Force and my Air Force community, as well as being, you know, an athlete and for my family and my support back at home.”

Further cherishing the opportunity of being a part of the Winter Olympics team, Jones added:

“What makes me most proud is, you know, this is my first Olympics and I’m just thankful to, you know, be an airman as well because I feel like, you know, going into that WCAP program that allowed me to truly have my off-season training, allowed me to get to this point because, you know, winter Olympians are made in the summer.”

Her comments came amid political tensions among Team USA athletes. Several American competitors used press interactions to voice discomfort with domestic policies, particularly immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

American freestyle skier Hunter Hess said, “Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US.”

That prompted former U.S. President Donald Trump to fire back on Truth Social, calling Hess “a real Loser” and questioning his place on the team. Other U.S. athletes and public figures also chimed in on both sides of the debate.

But who exactly is Jasmine Jones, and how did she transition her career from an Air Force Airman to an Olympic athlete? Details on her journey directly justify her latest patriotic comments.

Jasmine Jones’ notable shift from a defender to an athlete

Jasmine Jones’ journey to the Winter Olympics did not begin on ice. It started on a track. During her senior year at Eastern Michigan University back in 2018, Jones planned to chase the Olympics in track and field. She was close to signing with an agent to begin serious training. But around that same time, Team USA bobsled coaches noticed her sprint numbers after her college strength coach nominated her for an All-American award.

This led to five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor reaching out to her directly via email, encouraging her to try out for the U.S. bobsled team. At first, Jones did not believe it. “I thought it was a joke. I thought it wasn’t real,” Jones said. Her strength coach encouraged her to take it seriously and look into it. She attended push camps, switched sports, and committed to bobsled.

However, as it might seem, her path to the tracks was not smooth. She missed the 2022 Olympics after giving birth to her daughter the year before. Just four months postpartum, she tried to return to training. “My body’s not ready, but I just kept trying to push forward,” she said, later admitting she should have slowed down. Balancing motherhood, work, and elite training was overwhelming.

Her life saw a major change in 2023. She enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and joined the World Class Athlete Program. The decision gave her stability and allowed her to focus fully on her sport. “Enlisting definitely was the change that I needed. I wanted to have better security for me and my child, as well as being able to fully focus on bobsled,” she said.

The discipline from basic training carried over to the track and weight room. As a first-time Olympian at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Jones admitted to being ready for the challenges. “It’s like a fire that’s burning within me,” she said. “I’m trusting myself, I’m trusting my coaches.” As her comments brought her up into the headlines, it still remains to be seen if her performance on the track adds more to it.