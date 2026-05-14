Lindsey Vonn Cuts $200K Off Beverly Hills Home as She Leaves California Behind

When Lindsey Vonn bought her East Vail, Colorado home in 2015, she thought it would be forever. “This is it! This is my house,” Vonn once recalled. But despite the emotional bond, she sold the home in 2019. Now, years later, Vonn is ready to move on again, and she is in a rush to let go of another property, even cutting its price while recovering from her latest Olympic injury.

Back in November 2025, Vonn listed the Beverly Hills home she bought on her own in 2021 for around $3.4 million. This property features three bedrooms, roughly 3,400 square feet of living space, and a private backyard. Now, six months later, the skiing legend has cut the asking price.

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According to Realtor.com, Vonn dropped the listing from $4.45 million to $4.25 million as of May 12. But why sell now? Vonn may finally be ready to leave California for Utah.

The sale coincides with Vonn’s recovery at her Utah home after her Olympic crash. But in many ways, Vonn’s move toward Utah started years ago.

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Imago MILANO CORTINA 2026 – OLYMPISCHE WINTERSPIELE – CORTINA D?AMPEZZO – LINDSEY VONN PRESSEKONFERENZ ** NUR FÜR REDAKTIONELLE ZWECKE ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY **03/02/2026-Cortina d?Ampezzo. Olympische Winterspiele Milano Cortina 2026. / VMMC / im Foto: US-Superstar Lindsey Vonn (Ski-Alpin) während einer Pressekonferenz im Medienzentrum. ( Italien Venetien Cortina d?Ampezzo Copyright: SaschaxFromm *** MILANO CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES CORTINA D? AMPEZZO LINDSEY VONN PRESS CONFERENCE FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY p 03 02 2026 Cortina d?Ampezzo Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 VMMC in photo US superstar Lindsey Vonn Alpine skiing during a press conference at the media center, Italy Veneto Cortina d’Ampezzo.Ampezzo Copyright SaschaxFromm Copyright: SaschaxFromm doc84f1ykb6oohgcq36mxn ,EDITORIAL USE ONLY

After retiring in 2019, Vonn built a Park City estate, now her base during Olympic recovery. Even in a 2020 interview with Graham Bensinger, Vonn said she needed a fresh start.

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“I was living in Vail for pretty much most of my childhood, and I just felt like I needed a change after retirement,” she said. She also revealed how deeply injuries had shaped her relationship with Colorado over the years. “Vail just reminded me of all of my hospital visits. I think I was at the Vail hospital more times than not, and I knew everyone by their first names, which is not a good sign.” That search for peace makes her current chapter feel even more emotional.

While Vonn has recently made headlines for selling property and sparking dating rumors after being spotted in New York City, she is also battling through a painful recovery.

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Lindsey Vonn’s painful Olympic recovery leaves skiing comeback in doubt

Lindsey Vonn suffered the crash during the women’s downhill at the 2026 Olympics. This led to a serious leg fracture. What followed was 8 surgeries and weeks of pain, isolation, and uncertainty.

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Looking back on those early days, Vonn admitted the emotional toll became overwhelming at times. “I’d say in the last month, it’s definitely gotten better, but of course, there were really low moments.”

The hardest part, according to Vonn, was feeling completely helpless while stuck in the hospital for weeks. “It was quite a challenge, just being in the hospital alone for two and a half weeks,” she shared. “Being completely immobile for that extended time period was so rough.”

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Still, small signs of progress have emerged recently. Recently, Vonn appeared at the Met Gala and was walking without crutches.

Of course, that’s given hope to some, but Vonn herself has been realistic about what’s next. “Regardless, nothing would really happen until [the 2027-28 season] because I still have one more surgery left to take out the metal and to replace my ACL. That still needs to happen,” Vonn said. Well, seems like another competitive comeback is still far away.

“Once I get my ACL fixed, then that’s another six months, so I have at least, I would say a year and a half ahead of me before I could really be back to 100%, even just training in the gym.”

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And that is where Lindsey Vonn’s life stands right now. Between letting go of another home, rebuilding her body once again, and adjusting to life away from competitive skiing.