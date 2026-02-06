Why Aren’t Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin Team USA’s Flag Bearers at the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina are full of big names, especially in Alpine skiing. Many fans expected to see legendary athletes like Lindsey Vonn or Mikaela Shiffrin leading the American team into the stadium. While both women are huge stars for Team USA, they are not the ones carrying the flag this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This decision might seem surprising because Vonn is making a highly anticipated comeback at age 41, and Shiffrin is the most successful Alpine skier ever. However, the role of flag bearer is about more than just being the most famous person on the team. It is a special honor that celebrates different types of success and leadership within the entire U.S. Olympic family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Were Selected as Team USA’s Flag Bearers and How Are They Chosen?

Team USA has officially named speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca as the two flag bearers for the 2026 Opening Ceremony. Erin Jackson is a trailblazer who made history in 2022 as the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Olympics. Frank Del Duca is a pilot for the bobsled team and a sergeant in the U.S. Army, bringing a story of military service and athletic dedication to the world stage.

Reuters 2022 Beijing Olympics – Speed Skating – Women’s 500m – National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China – February 13, 2022. Gold medallist Erin Jackson of the United States celebrates after the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The way these leaders are picked is democratic. Instead of a small group of bosses making the choice, the athletes on Team USA actually vote for each other. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) holds a vote where athletes pick the teammates they respect the most. This means the honor is a symbolic choice made by peers. It is often given to veterans or people who have inspired their teammates, rather than being based only on who has the most medals or the most fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Weren’t Vonn and Shiffrin Selected, and What Does It Mean for Their Olympic Roles?

Just because Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin weren’t picked to carry the flag doesn’t mean they aren’t important to the team. They are still the biggest stars in skiing. However, with hundreds of athletes on Team USA, the group often likes to vote for people from different sports to show that every sport matters. Since there are only two spots for the ceremony, many great champions are not chosen every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For Shiffrin and Vonn, not being flag bearers allows them to focus 100% on their sports. The Opening Ceremony involves standing and walking for a long time, which can be very tiring for athletes who have big races early in the Games. Both women are still the main focus for Team USA on the ski slopes. Their goal remains the same: to perform at their best and try to win medals for their country.

Did Lindsey Vonn’s Injury Update Affect Flag Bearer Selection?

Some fans wondered if Lindsey Vonn wasn’t picked because she is currently dealing with a serious injury. Just a week before the Olympics began, Vonn had a bad fall during a race in Switzerland. She tore her ACL (a major ligament in her knee) and suffered bone bruising. Despite this painful injury, she has decided to keep competing and will use a special knee brace to help her ski.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no official sign that her injury changed the flag-bearer vote. The voting is typically completed well before last-minute incidents like this occur. Whether she was healthy or not, Vonn’s main focus is on her medical recovery and her training runs. For her, the most important thing is being ready for the starting gate on Sunday, not standing for hours during the ceremony.