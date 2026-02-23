Alysa Liu Becomes Role Model for Russian Athlete’s ‘Ashamed’ State After Milan Olympics

Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics – Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf Women Single Skating – Free Skating – 19/02/2026 Gold medalist Alysa Liu of United States of America celebrates during the Figure Skating Women Single Skating – Free Skating of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena. Milan Italy Copyright: xFabrizioxCarabellix/xSOPAxImagesx 20260219R3FC1442_AlysaLiu

Alysa Liu did not just win a gold medal. She also wowed the world and is now inspiring her fellow stars. Coming back to the sport after quitting, the US figure skater dropped a confident 226.79 to win the gold medal in Milano Cortina. However, what became viral and overshadowed her win was Liu’s approach to the game. While she is always buzzing with fun and excitement, one of her Russian opponents is trying to find inspiration in her.

“I’m already feeling a bit calmer about what happened. I’d like to learn from foreign competitors how to enjoy each performance, regardless of whether it goes well or not – they always find something to praise themselves for,” said Russian figure skater Adeliia Petrosian.

This comment comes after a day she failed to make the podium in the women’s figure skating discipline. Winning the Russian Figure Skating Championship for three consecutive years (2024, 2025, and 2026), the Russian star was confident about a positive outcome in the Winter Olympics. Unfortunately, things did not go well for Petrosian.

Imago Alysa Liu USA, FEBRUARY 19, 2026 – Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf : Women s Medal ceremony during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_320619091

Scoring 141.64 in the free skate and a modest 72.89 in the short program, Petrosian received an overall 214.53. Getting her hopes dashed with a 65th-place finish, the 18-year-old looked utterly morose with how things had panned out. Speaking with journalists, she pointed out that she was ‘ashamed’ of her performance! And if that was not enough, Petrosian stated how she was having psychological barriers about the idea of going back to her own country.

“My feelings are weird. I have lost my chance to take a higher place. There should have been two quadruples and I practiced two quadruples. I’m a little ashamed of myself, the federation and the fans. It will be psychologically difficult for me to return back to Russia after such a skate program,” said Petrosian.

Surely, it was quite evident that the immense pressure of performing on the big stage got to her. But in a completely contrasting manner, gold medalist Liu stood out from her opponents. The US star looked pretty much jolly and vibrant throughout the competition. Enjoying herself to the fullest, Liu looked lighthearted and full of joy even during her routines. For her, having fun was the single most important thing in order to achieve success in life.

And following her incredible win, Liu had a special message that defined why people like Petrosian should embrace her way.

Alysa Liu stresses the importance of taking a break

Liu was a well-funded athlete right from her childhood. Yet, she was never allowed to choose her path in life. Given a curated career, the US figure skater competed at the Central Pacific Regionals at just 10 years old. And at 13, she became the youngest champion in the US Nationals’ history. With it, life kept coming at Liu. The Olympics, the World Championships, and more.

Imago Alysa Liu USA, DECEMBER 7, 2025 – Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf : ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2025 AICHI/NAGOYA Exhibition at IG Arena in Aichi, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_312820500

But right after she made history, becoming only the second American woman to win a World Championships medal since 2006, Liu decided to drop a shocker. She announced her retirement and stepped off the ice. While being away from the glitz and glamor of skating, Liu re-invented herself through art classes, bad karaoke, trips to the gaming cafe, and more. And it worked like magic. After she returned, Liu was unstoppable.

Reflecting on her journey following her golden triumph, Liu told Deirdre Fitzpatrick, “Breaks can do wonders for you. And I think, I think every athlete should take a break, to be honest. Actually, not just athletes. I think everyone, in general, that’s kind of in the same loop in their life. I think it’s very healthy to kind of step back and get a different perspective. I learned a lot from it.”

Thus, it is evident that Liu’s methods are working just fine. And as more and more athletes follow her example, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics shift in the coming days.