Alysa Liu Sends Bold Message After Ending Team USA’s 2 Decade Wait at Winter Olympics

Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women s Single Skating on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy.

After a string of near-misses for Team USA, Alysa Liu delivered a defining moment at the 2026 Winter Olympics, capturing gold and reigniting national pride on the ice. Her triumph came after Mikaela Shiffrin and Amber Glenn’s setbacks, restoring belief among fans hungry for American success. Beyond the medal, Liu’s victory speech resonated powerfully with a heartfelt message of resilience and inspiration for the next generation of skaters.

“I guess it’s about doing things people tell you that you shouldn’t do,” Liu said, following her win. “I’ve been doing that a lot. But it’s also about finding a really good team. I’m so grateful — I have such a great support system around me, friends who really hold me down. No matter what happens in life, I think I have a very beautiful life story, and I feel really lucky.”

The 20-year-old further highlighted how the Olympics stage gave her a perfect opportunity to prove her worth and skillset.

“I’m glad that now there are a lot of people watching me, so I can show them everything I’ve come up with in my head and share my stories. I want to be a storyteller,” she added.

The American figure skater made history by winning Olympic gold in the women’s event, adding it to the world title she earned last year. The 20-year-old delivered a powerful and emotional free skate that impressed both judges and fans.

Alysa Liu entered the final round in third place after making small mistakes in her short program. She needed a near-perfect performance to move ahead of strong competitors from Japan and other countries. Skating in a glittering gold outfit and performing to music by Donna Summer, her performance resembled exactly the same. Her routine was clean, confident, and full of energy, earning her a huge free skate score of 150.20. This lifted her total score to 226.79, putting her at the top.

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto finished second in what was her final competition before retirement, while 17-year-old Ami Nakai took third place. Other top skaters, including Mone Chiba and Amber Glenn, also delivered strong performances.

This victory is especially meaningful for Liu as her entry in Milan marked a comeback after she stepped away from figure skating at age 16 after the Beijing Olympics. The victory also crowned her as the first American woman to win Olympic gold in figure skating since 2002, marking a proud moment for herself and her country. Amid the stunning performance, there was one instance that Liu herself couldn’t back down from admiring.

“Hell yeah!’” Alysa Liu’s gold medal finish turns admirable for herself

Alysa Liu’s gold medal victory was not just about winning a title, but about proving something important to herself. After returning to serious training in the summer of 2024, she stood months later in a crowded arena in Boston to perform again at the highest level. Her form at just 19-years of age looked confident and different from the traditional image of a figure skater, with her bold style and dyed hair.

When her music, ‘MacArthur Park’ by Donna Summer, played, she turned flawless and delivered a flawless routine. She landed difficult jumps, completed smooth combinations, and performed fast spins and detailed footwork. Her performance earned her the world championship title. This also marked a powerful comeback after stepping away from the sport earlier in her career. A similar vibe was created during her performance in Milan.

Among all, the most admirable moment came right after she finished skating. “The happiest I felt was, after I hit my ending pose, seeing everyone stand up and start roaring. I was like, ‘Oh hell yeah!’,” She told ELLE.com. The reaction from the audience made her feel proud, but she explained that the victory itself was not the main reason for her happiness. “But it wasn’t the winning part that made me feel good, it was actually the skate program I did. It was my favorite run through I’ve ever done,” Liu added.

What made this moment admirable was her mindset. Liu was not skating to prove anything to others. She was skating for herself and enjoying every second. She said, “I would do anything to skate that program and feel the energy of all those people again.”

Winning the gold medal marked a historic milestone as Liu was less than a year old when the last American won a gold medal in this category. This would surely turn out to be a motivation for her as younger enthusiasts now look forward to entering the arena.