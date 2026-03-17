Alysa Liu Shuts Down Rumors Around ABC Show After Olympics Gold Medal Win

Alysa Liu has done it all. She’s won two Winter Olympic gold medals, showcased breakout charisma, and has a comeback story that made her a viral sensation. Since returning from her brief hiatus, she’s been everywhere, from TV studios to red carpets. But there’s still one show she won’t be stepping onto just yet.

The 20-year-old was seen walking on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026 red carpet and even gave an interview with Entertainment Tonight. And when asked whether ‘Dancing with the Stars’ had contacted her to compete on the show, Liu was sceptical about performing.

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“Oh, I don’t know if I would do Dancing with the Stars,” Alysa Liu told ET. “I love dancing, and I think I’m good at dancing, but I don’t know if I would do it. At least for now, that’s my answer.”

Since her gold medal triumph at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Alysa has made multiple appearances on NBC’s Today show. She even surprised audiences with a lively drop-in on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing her medals during the monologue and testing the host’s skating knowledge.

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While other spots like NBC Sports and press events followed, no further late-night bookings have surfaced as of mid-March 2026. Now it looks like she’s slowing down for a bit.

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This isn’t the first time, however, that Alysa Liu has said that. The 20-year-old touched upon a lot of topics during an open interview with Access Hollywood, including DWTS.

Much like her answer to ET, Liu said, “Nah, I don’t think so” during that interview before reiterating her claim once again. That would, however, upset a lot of fans who believe that she would be perfect for the show.

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In fact, they even created a Reddit thread where they talked about just how good Liu would be if she ever participated. One user paired her with Brandon Armstrong, but there were others who were sceptical if Liu would ever accept the invitation. If she does ever decide to participate, Alysa Liu wouldn’t be the first figure skater or even the first Olympian to participate.

If anything, she would be the latest in a long line of Olympians to take part in the iconic ABC show. From Jordan Chiles, Illona Maher, and Suni Lee to Chris Mazdzer, Jamie Anderson, and Simone Biles, the show has seen countless Olympic stars on it.

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Alysa Liu opens up on how dancing impacts her skating

That storied list also includes several figure skaters, including Olympic bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu, Tonya Harding, and Nancy Kerrigan, among others. And for Alysa Liu, it would be a rather easy transition, especially given the fact that she uses dancing to help with her figure skating.

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In an interview after the 2026 Winter Olympics, Liu had a lot of praise for dancing. That has been evident in the way she performs and the creativity she shows in her routines. The American thanked dance for adding to that, as she believes figure skating does have its limits when it comes to helping inspire her more creatively.

“Yeah,” Liu told the New York Times when asked if she thinks of skating as dancing. “Although I will say figure skating does not artistically satisfy me. I’m really big into photography because that does satisfy my creative.

“And then I have to keep dancing off ice because there’s some things on ice you can’t do when you’re wearing your skates. So it’s not enough for me, artistically. Athletically, it is enough. Like I can really push myself. Dance, I can do anything and everything.”

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However, while she won’t be dancing on television any time soon, Liu is not quite done with competing this season. She may have withdrawn from the World Championships, but Alysa Liu is scheduled to headline the Stars on Ice tour from April 16, alongside Ilia Malinin. That will start in Japan and continue through the United States across April and May.