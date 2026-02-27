Amber Glenn Acts as a Mentor Figure to Alysa Liu Once Again Amid Post-Olympics Spotlight

Despite a disappointing performance, Amber Glenn’s compassion shone through at the Winter Olympics. The 25-year-old American figure skater was seen comforting Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto after an emotional moment, even asking a cameraman to give Sakamoto space. That was despite Glenn’s 5th-place finish as she was eventually pipped to a medal by her teammate, Alysa Liu. But the 26-year-old has shown nothing but support toward Liu during the tournament. A spirit that has continued long after the final skate.

With the Games over, the two figure skating stars are back in the United States, albeit going their different ways. Liu has headed to San Francisco, while Glenn has gone back to the Dallas area. Despite that, when Liu showed off a car filled with Olympic gear on social media, her teammate had her back yet again.

“One of the first things I did after getting home is buying then installing shelving units into my garage 10/10 would recommend (Got mine at Costco),” Amber Glenn commented on Liu’s post.

The three-time US national champion has shown her support for Liu over the course of the tournament. That includes praising her teammate in an interview, where she confessed to wanting to be more “chill” like Liu. Not only that, Glenn was the first person to embrace Liu after her gold medal performance.

And Liu has returned that tenfold. After Glenn’s 13th-place finish in the short-program, she went straight to comfort her teammate. Glenn finished with a final score of 67.39 after a fatal error that resulted in zero points for her triple jump combination.

It was a moment no one expected, and Alysa Liu didn’t hesitate to step in. She was among the first to reach Amber Glenn, offering comfort after the costly mistake that stunned the crowd. Her reaction captured not just empathy, but genuine admiration for her teammate’s resilience.

“Oh gosh, she’s gone through so much, and she actually worked freaking hard — genuinely such a hard worker — and she’s overcome a lot,” Liu said. “I just want her to be happy. That’s all I want. I’ll be seeing her later.”

The camaraderie between the two skaters has become something rare and refreshing, built on mutual respect both on and off the ice.

Amber Glenn believes Alysa Liu’s attitude could alter the sport

That moment defined the two’s relationship during the tournament, and to Amber Glenn, it meant the world. For Liu, it showed the change that her temporary retirement had on her, especially while skating. And Glenn believes that her two-year hiatus and Liu’s attitude post that may permanently alter the sport and more.

“This is going to make such a great impact on so many people’s attitude towards the sport,” Glenn said as per Newsweek. “I think people will be able to see how she approaches the sport now versus before, and see how much more successful it is now in a healthy way. And I’m hoping people can really learn from that.”

That comes on the back of Liu retiring from the sport at age 16, less than three years after she became the youngest US champion. However, Liu returned to the sport two years later, and things had already changed, as she brought joy and a changed attitude to the sport.

While Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu soak in their Olympic triumphs, their focus will shift to the next big stage: the 2026 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, set for March 24 to 29. Can they keep that same spark alive in Prague? Tell us what you think below.