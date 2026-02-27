Amber Glenn Sparks Global Dialogue on Female Physiology in Sport After Olympics Remarks

February 17, 2026, Milano, Lombardy, Italy: AMBER GLENN of the United States reacts after her performance and is in 13th place in the Women s Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf Short Program during the 2026 Winter Olympics at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Tuesday in Milano. Olympics 2026: Milano Cortina: Figure Skating Women s Short Program PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAj89_ 20260217_oly_j89_076 Copyright: xPaulxKitagakixJr.x

February 17, 2026, Milano, Lombardy, Italy: AMBER GLENN of the United States reacts after her performance and is in 13th place in the Women s Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf Short Program during the 2026 Winter Olympics at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Tuesday in Milano. Olympics 2026: Milano Cortina: Figure Skating Women s Short Program PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAj89_ 20260217_oly_j89_076 Copyright: xPaulxKitagakixJr.x

When Amber Glenn took to the ice at the 2026 Winter Olympics, she was pursuing more than just numbers! She helped Team USA win gold in the team event. But her individual journey in the women’s singles did not begin the way she had hoped! After a difficult short program, she was in 13th place. But what a lot of folks didn’t see was what she’d been dealing with at that time.

Shortly after competing, Glenn shared openly that she was performing while on her period. “It’s always really hard, especially when you’re wearing something like and have to perform in front of the world. That’s hard, and people don’t talk about it.” Dressed in a dark red costume with lace sleeves and a fitted bodice, she had to deliver explosive jumps and fast spins under bright lights while dealing with pain and heightened emotions.

“It’s really difficult, and it’s scary,” Amber Glenn admitted. “It makes you extra emotional, and then you have to go be an athlete. So, it’s something we don’t really talk about a lot for female athletes, and I think it should be a topic of discussion.” Her words were honest and a truth many female athletes quietly live with.

Instead of letting the short program define her Olympics, Glenn came back strong in the free skate. She delivered a personal best score of 147.52 and climbed from 13th to fifth overall. It was not a podium finish, yet it was a sign of determination. She took to social media afterwards, writing, “It seemed like the world was over, but tomorrow is coming.”

Amber Glenn has always been open about her identity and her beliefs. In 2019, she publicly came out as bisexual and has since used her platform to advocate on related issues. At these Olympics, her achievement went beyond winning a team gold medal. Additionally, she highlighted that figure skaters are not only defined by their grace and strength on the ice, but by their resilience and authenticity beyond it.

And she is not alone. Many more women in sport are beginning to speak openly about these challenges they are facing.

The hidden reality behind women’s performances on the biggest stage

Women athletes have silently suffered with this menstruation at the highest levels of sport, even if fans and media outlets were rarely informed! The same thing happened at the 2022 European Championships. But Dina Asher-Smith didn’t remain silent. She suffered cramps during the 100m final and later said the pain was due to her period.

She described it as “girl stuff,” but made it clear the issue is far bigger than that. She said, “It’s something more people need to actually research from a sports science perspective because it is absolutely huge.” Her point was simple. These symptoms can affect performance, yet they are barely studied or openly discussed.

Her teammate, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, admitted the silence around it, even among athletes. She said, “I’m going through it right now… but we’ve still not even said anything to each other because it feels like a massive taboo that isn’t discussed.”

Years earlier, at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Chinese swimmer Fu Yuanhui shocked reporters when she said she had gotten her period the night before the race. She said she felt tired but still “gave her all.” And it was not an excuse: it was honesty. That remark created a worldwide discussion, as there is hardly any time when athletes discuss it so frankly.

Athletes like Amber Glenn often compete while managing various physical and mental challenges, continuing to train, perform, and win at the highest level. Increasingly, some are choosing to speak openly about these experiences, helping to broaden the conversation around athlete well-being in sport.