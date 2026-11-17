Concerns over runners collapsing during major races have resurfaced following several recent incidents. Just days ago, 24-year-old Rachel Apa collapsed more than two miles from the finish line of the New York City Marathon and later died. Now, another frightening incident has drawn attention, this time involving Kenyan marathoner Naum Jepchirchir at the 2026 Maratona de Curitiba in Brazil on November 15. Naum had returned to the event hoping to defend her title after winning the women’s race in 2025 with a time of 2:39:14. Once again among the leading runners, she was in contention for back-to-back victories. However, the final moments of the race took an unexpected turn.

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With only 400 metres left, Naum suddenly collapsed on Avenida Candido de Abreu in Curitiba’s Civic Center. Having covered almost the entire marathon distance, she was struggling to get back on her feet. Brazilian runner Marcos Braz, who was also competing in the marathon, noticed what had happened and immediately stopped to help her. He lifted her up and ran alongside her, supporting her as she tried to continue. Another Brazilian athlete, Robson Luiz Santana, soon joined them to help Naum cover the final stretch.

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With the two runners by her side, Naum eventually made it to the finish line and crossed it in second place. She finished behind Brazil’s Ana Catarina Amancio de Oliveira, who won the women’s race in 2:45:34. However, her second-place finish did not last in the official results.

Naum was later disqualified for receiving physical assistance from fellow competitors during the race. Under World Athletics Technical Rule 6.3.6, athletes can be disqualified for receiving assistance that helps them make forward progress. The help she received from Marcos and Robson during the final stretch led to her removal from the official classification.

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The decision also affected the prize money she would have received for finishing second. According to Brazilian media reports, that position carried a prize of R$66,000. Following Naum’s disqualification, the other runners moved up in the official standings. Ana Catarina Amancio de Oliveira retained first place and received R$110,000. Raquel Aparecida Pereira moved up to second in 2:52:59, earning R$66,000, while Maria Aparecida Ferraz Salgado finished third in 3:04:07 and received R$38,000.

Despite the disqualification, the incident drew attention for a different reason. Marcos Braz later shared his thoughts on social media, describing running as “the most collective individual sport that exists.” His decision to stop his own race and help Naum drew praise for his sportsmanship, even though it later disqualified her. But Naum’s collapse also came as concerns about runners facing medical emergencies during major races resurfaced after another tragic incident.

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Rachel Apa’s fatal collapse during first NYC marathon

Just two weeks earlier, 24-year-old Rachel Apa had collapsed during the 2026 New York City Marathon on November 1. She was taking part in her first-ever marathon and had reached around mile 24 of the 26.2-mile race when she suddenly collapsed in Central Park, just over two miles from the finish line. According to her father, Steve Apa, Rachel had been experiencing pain during the later stages of the race and had sent him messages saying “Ow” and “Ow, ow” as she continued running. Her collapse prompted an immediate response from people nearby, who tried to save her.

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A spectator rushed to help and called for medical assistance, while another bystander began performing CPR. The marathon’s medical team soon arrived and took over, using a defibrillator in an attempt to revive her. Rachel was then rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where doctors continued trying to save her. However, she died at around 9:40 p.m. that evening. Her family later shared further details about what may have led to the tragedy.

Rachel’s father told media outlets that doctors had attributed her death to rhabdomyolysis, a rare but potentially life-threatening condition in which damaged muscle tissue breaks down and releases its contents into the bloodstream. She had been running the marathon to raise money for Parkinson’s disease research in memory of her grandfather, who died from the disease in 2022.