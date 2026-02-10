Another Olympian Responds to Enhanced Games Set To Break Michael Phelps’ Swimming Records

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The controversial Enhanced Games continue to spark debates within the Olympic swimming community. The competition aims to push the human limits of athletes and break records which are even hard to imagine. In such a conversation, long standing admirer of Michael Phelps and star Canadian Olympiangave his view on the event.

The Enhanced Games operate outside the traditional anti-doping regulations, which permit the use of Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs). It aims to break world records set by figures like Michael Phelps using the advantage of PEDs. Records broken under the influence of PEDs cannot be compared to the records Phelps created under strict regulatory environments.

Many Olympians are not on board with this concept. While speaking on this topic, Liendo took a firm stance against the event. On the Night Swim with Dax & Elvis podcast, he was asked about the possibility of participating in Enhanced Games after the LA28 Olympics for financial gains. He replied:

“Nah, I think I’m just going to get a job,” Liendo said on the podcast.

While elaborating on his stance, he explained that his reason was personal. He made it clear that he values his roots and wants the integrity of the sport to remain intact, leaving him unwilling to associate with

“I mean, this is my personal opinion on the enhanced games, like, I wouldn’t do it, not something that I believe in. Just honestly, just being from where, where I come from, I feel like, uh, money could be spent in kind of, in better places, you know? I feel like sport is supposed to be accessible to everyone, supposed to be inclusive. I feel like that’s kind of going the other direction,” he added.

The 23-year-old acknowledged the entertainment value which the event will bring. Along with that, he touched upon the health concerns which can be severe for athletes.

“Obviously, it’s entertainment, and they kind of know how to do entertainment pretty well. I get that kind of vibe. It’s like, let’s see somebody go as fast as possible. But I also feel like that could end up to a point where, you know, it’s like, what’s, what’s the best drug or, you know, it, if there’s no rules, I feel like it just kind of, it could get out of hand.”

​

The Canadian swimmer even speculated about the transparency around the initiative.

“I don’t think they’re giving out all the information on what it’s even about. It’s kind of just a spectacle.”

​

Liendo admitted that he has not done much research on the event but understands that it’s a risky initiative. It puts athletes’ health and the integrity of the game under scrutiny, all for the mere purpose of entertainment.

What’s Next For Joshua Liendo After Ruling Out Enhanced Games?

After showing no interest in the participation of Enhanced Games, Podcasters asked Joshua Liendo whether he had been approached by the organizers, which he clearly declined. While looking at his future, after winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics and breaking the world record in the 100m butterfly, what’s next for the swimmer?

He made it clear that he is not getting ahead of himself and focused on the upcoming LA28 Olympics. When asked about the possibility of competing at the Brisbane Olympics in 2032, Liendo commented:

“I think that can be definitely a possibility. But I would say, I am focus right now. Get to 28, stay healthy. If the body’s still healthy, if I’m still going on, feeling good about it, of course, I’m not gonna rule it out.”

The swimmer is taking one Olympic cycle at a time like a professional. For now, he stays committed to his goal and unaffected by new formats like the Enhanced Games, which might pique the interest of an athlete.

