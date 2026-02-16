Apolo Ohno Shares Candid Take on Jordan Stolz’s Winter Olympics Performance

The second week of the Winter Olympics is underway, and USA has already secured 17 medals to rank third overall. Among the top names that stood out for the team was Jordan Stolz, who contributed with two glorious gold medals. After the speed skater dropped a historic performance at just 21 years of age, former American speed skater and a big name in the skating world, Apolo Ohno, didn’t back down from hyping the young champ. He dropped a statement on social media, making it clear that he expects more of such moves from Stolz.

“You thought the last 2 races in the men’s Long Track were impressive? Wait until you see how this kid processes that battery acid aka lactic acid during the 1,500m as he goes for his #3 Gold here in Milan,” Ohno wrote on X. “Nobody manages pain at the end of the race while keeping his body mechanics and technique together like Stolz.”

Jordan Stolz delivered another historic performance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, proving why he is considered one of the brightest stars in speed skating. Just three days after winning gold in the 1000-meter race, the 21-year-old American returned to the ice and won the men’s 500-meter event, becoming a double Olympic champion.

Before the race, Stolz’s coach Bob Corby reminded him that the key moment would come in the backstretch and told him to push harder than ever. Stolz followed that advice perfectly. He finished the race in 33.77 seconds, setting a new Olympic record. His time was 0.11 seconds faster than Dutch skater Jenning de Boo, who won the silver medal. Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil took bronze after briefly holding the Olympic record earlier in the event.

Stolz’s achievement is even more impressive because his time was the fastest 500-meter race ever recorded at sea level. He also became the first American in 32 years to win two individual gold medals at the same Winter Olympics, matching the feat of legend Bonnie Blair.

He is already a seven-time world champion and still has more events ahead. With the 1500-meter and mass start races coming up, opportunities to win more medals still lie ahead of him.

How Jordan Stolz could extend his run to 4 medals at the Winter Olympics?

Jordan Stolz has already achieved his dream by winning gold at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, but the young American speed skater now has the chance to make history by winning up to four medals at the same Games. At just 21 years old, Stolz showed his class by winning the men’s 1000-meter race in 1:06.28, setting a new Olympic record and proving he is the fastest skater in the world right now.

Stolz dreamt about this moment since childhood, when he first learned to skate on a frozen pond in Wisconsin. After his victory, he opened up about the emotional moment, saying, “It was just a feeling like, ‘You finally did it.’ It almost doesn’t seem real, right?” His confidence was clear even before the result was official, as he said, “I didn’t think anybody was going to beat that time.” His strong final lap helped him overtake Dutch rival Jenning de Boo and secure the gold medal.

Now, Stolz still has two more events left- the 1,500 meters, and the mass start. He has already dominated these distances during the World Cup season, making him a strong favorite to win more medals. His coach, Bob Corby, praised his finishing speed, saying, “He’s just a killer on the last lap.” Stolz himself feels more prepared now that he has won his first gold. He said, “Now that I’ve won one, I kind of know what to expect and can kind of feel like how the crowd is, with the energy, and the ice.”

Winning his first gold has already helped with a massive boost in confidence while helping him understand the Olympic environment better. With his current form, the 21-year-old is in a strong position to continue his success and possibly finish the Games with four medals, turning a simple childhood dream into a historic achievement.