As America Celebrates Christmas, These Olympic Moments Show How the Holiday Shaped History

Christmas in America typically involves twinkling lights, family reunions, and a bit too much eggnog. But for some Olympians, the holiday season has been about a lot more than cookies and carols.

Some narratives lifted an entire nation to its feet. Others shattered hearts so profoundly that even time had trouble healing them. And that’s the beauty of the Olympics. Triumph and tragedy can occupy the same stage, and perhaps there’s no better place to begin or end a tale than Christmas.

The Christmas miracle of the 1980 U.S. Hockey team

While most Americans were enjoying Christmas in 1979, a group of young college and amateur hockey players was training hard in Lake Placid. Coach Herb Brooks pushed them through fall, winter, and even the holidays. Little did anyone know, they were about to pull off one of the most legendary upsets in sports history.

At the 1980 Winter Olympics, the U.S. team faced the mighty Soviet Union. The Soviets had won four Olympic golds and were considered unbeatable at that time. But the Americans didn’t back down. On February 22, 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” happened: the U.S. won 4-3 in a game that shocked the world.

Soon after, announcer Al Michaels summed it up: “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” And that miracle was made even sweeter two days later when the U.S. defeated Finland 4-2 for the gold medal.

Michael Phelps’ golden story

Michael Phelps didn’t just attend the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, he made it one of the greatest moments in history. He became the first athlete in history to win eight gold medals in a single Olympic Games. He competed in eight events and won all eight, breaking the record set by Mark Spitz 36 years ago.

But it was more than medals. Phelps wasn’t merely winning; he was redrawing the boundaries of the sport. Seven of those eight races became world records, with the other becoming an Olympic record.

America wasn’t just watching him swim; they felt it. His races attracted over 31 million viewers on NBC and were among the most-watched evenings in nearly two decades. Living rooms erupted like stadiums. Cheers replaced silence. Strangers were celebrating as family.

By December, the applause was back, louder and warmer than ever. Sports Illustrated named him its Sportsman of the Year, celebrating the way his victories brought America hope, pride, and a happy ending.

Lindsey Vonn’s Christmas comeback that never was

During the 2013-14 World Cup season, Lindsey Vonn was making a big comeback. After tearing ligaments and undergoing reconstructive surgery earlier in the year, she was determined to race and compete at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She trained hard and even raced through November and early December 2013.

But just four days before Christmas, on December 21, disaster struck. During a downhill race in Val d’Isere, France, her right knee gave out mid-run. Her surgically repaired knee buckled, and she had to ski off the course. The injury was serious: a complete ACL tear, along with MCL and joint damage.

Because of this, Vonn had to withdraw from the 2014 Olympics on January 7. Her knee was too unstable to compete, turning what had been a hopeful comeback into a heartbreaking setback.

The Dan Jansen tragedy

Dan Jansen was one of the world’s top speed skaters, heading to the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics as the favorite in the 500 m and 1,000 m races. But just months before the Games, tragedy struck his family. His older sister, Jane Beres, who had always inspired and supported his skating, was battling leukemia. That Christmas of 1987, Dan spent the holidays worrying about Jane’s health, feeling the weight of her illness deeply. He had even volunteered to be a bone marrow donor for her.

On February 14, the day of his 500 m race, however, Dan got devastating news that Jane had passed away. He was still heartbroken, yet went to the ice, wanting to pay tribute to her. “That’s what Jane would have wanted,” he later said. The weight of his sorrow affected his performance; he slipped early and finished without a medal. The same happened a couple of days later at 1,000m when he collapsed once more, and he left the Olympics without a medal, despite the fact that he was the gold-medal favorite.

And when we reflect on these things, we do not simply recall the falls or the wins. We remember the courage that followed. And we rejoice in the faith that every ending has its gleam, much like Christmas itself.