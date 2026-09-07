Athlete Faces Another Ban Just Weeks After Completing Doping Suspension Sentence

Tomás Rodríguez Hernández is currently facing a massive second suspension just weeks after completing a previous two-year doping ban. The Mexican triathlete originally accepted a two-year ban following a failed drug test at IRONMAN Texas in April 2024. According to newly released reports, Rodríguez Hernández finds himself provisionally suspended again in a brand-new anti-doping case. This devastating latest development emerged just 18 days after his initial period of ineligibility officially concluded.

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The International Testing Agency publicly disclosed these ongoing proceedings through its official register on September 4, 2026. This new case actively cites possible violations of Article 2.5, which directly relates to tampering or attempted tampering with the anti-doping process. Authorities also allege a violation of Article 10.14, explicitly concerning his participation during a period of ineligibility. Understanding how this athlete reached such a critical juncture requires revisiting his original high-profile suspension.

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The Mexican triathlete’s original anti-doping case dates back to IRONMAN Texas on April 27, 2024. Rodríguez Hernández crossed the finish line first after producing a 2:34:14 marathon split, but his victory was later overturned after his in-competition sample returned an adverse analytical finding for clomiphene. So on September 13, 2024, the ITA announced that Rodríguez Hernández had accepted a two-year period of ineligibility as a consequence of the violation.

He was sanctioned retroactively to June 6, 2024, and his sanction was to expire on June 5, 2026.His results from April 27, 2024 onward were also disqualified. That meant his IRONMAN Texas victory was removed from the record. During the original case, Rodríguez Hernández maintained that the clomiphene had entered his system unintentionally.

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At the time, it was reported that he blamed the contaminated food, including chicken and eggs. Finally, he agreed to the two-year ban on the basis that he did not intentionally dope. The ineligibility period for Rodríguez Hernández ended officially on June 5, 2026. However, the ITA register shows that he was placed under a new provisional suspension on June 23.

For the time being, Rodríguez Hernández is provisionally suspended as the case is ongoing. A provisional suspension should not be presented as a final finding of guilt. However, if he is eventually found guilty and receives another lengthy ban, it could put his future in professional triathlon at serious risk and potentially affect any ambitions he may have had for the next Olympic cycle.

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Triathlon star’s comeback plans could now face a major setback

In January 2026, while still serving two years ban, Rodríguez Hernández seemed to be gearing up for a comeback to professional racing after his suspension was lifted on June 5. He posted a training video on Instagram that said “Get back to work”, implying that he was working towards resuming competition.

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The Mexican triathlete might also have been able to focus on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics had he returned. After all, he had a pretty sterling long-distance triathlon track record. His most notable achievement was earning his first victory at the full-distance IRONMAN in April 2024 with a time of 7:42:38, making him the first Mexican pro to win a full Ironman. He also set the fastest men’s marathon split of 2:34:14.

Prior to this breakthrough, he was a respected name on the IRONMAN 70.3 circuit.Rodríguez Hernández went 2023-24 IRONMAN 70.3 Cozumel (3:44:14) and IRONMAN 70.3 Campeche finishing in 3:56:35.

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Those results showed that Rodríguez Hernández was capable of competing at a high level. But the latest case could now make that future much harder. If Rodríguez Hernández is eventually found to have committed the alleged violations, the punishment would depend on the specific facts and his level of fault. Article 2.5, which covers tampering or attempted tampering, can carry a standard sanction of four years of ineligibility, although the period can be reduced in certain circumstances.

The alleged Article 10.14 violation, concerning participation during a period of ineligibility, could also bring additional consequences if it is established. The final punishment would depend on the circumstances of the case.