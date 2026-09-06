Athletics Body Puts Statement on Athlete Missing For 6 Days Amid Extensive Search

Canadian mountain runner Kalie McCrystal has been missing for six days after disappearing during her training session on the Matterhorn on September 1. After failed attempts to find her, Athletics Canada has now requested the media to support her ongoing search instead of demanding answers on her disappearance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The national federation had to step in after public scrutiny mounted over McCrystal’s risky high-altitude training. Netizens and media assumed the world-class athlete ventured into the Italian mountains without any calculated expertise. Hence, Canada Athletics had to intervene and stop the spread of misinformation immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kalie is an experienced skyrunner and mountaineer, with many years of experience in technical and high altitude mountain environments,” Athletics Canada clarified. “She has extensive knowledge and experience of alpine terrain and had previously climbed the Matterhorn. This was therefore not her first ascent of the mountain.”

As per some sources, the disappearance occurred after she’d reached the summit and was descending the Lion Ridge toward Cervinia, Italy, having last been seen a little before 4 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCrystal’s sudden vanishing has seeded fear across the endurance running community globally. Growing speculations and claims forced Canada’s athletic body to come forward and give some clarity on the ongoing matter and search operations.

“Kalie is a highly respected athlete and a valued member of the world skyrunning community. Our thoughts are with Kalie, her family and everyone close to her at this extremely difficult time. We are hoping for her safe return and are grateful to those involved in the ongoing search,” Athletics Canada further added in their X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCrystal was training for an upcoming attempt at a new mountain-running record. It was a purposeful and high-level conditioning exercise, not a dangerous expedition into the mountains. The 38-year-old from Squamish had planned this training session to understand her physical capabilities before making a formal attempt to set a speed record on the Lion Ridge.

A few weeks earlier, McCrystal had demonstrated her outstanding physical condition by carrying out an unroped solo traverse of the Mount Tantalus range in British Columbia and also securing fourth place at the Trofeo Kima in Italy, a race widely regarded as one of the most demanding technical skyrunning events in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training block that she had begun focused entirely on high-altitude efficiency, rapid descents, and memorizing the routes on the 4,481-metre peak. Earlier in August, McCrystal had already done an intensive scouting exercise on the Swiss Hörnli Ridge to examine her times and locate the technically difficult spots.

Nevertheless, her sudden disappearance during the training session shows that even elites of the sport are still vulnerable to sudden alpine dangers when training alone and without a rope.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Intense Search Continues for McCrystal

The crucial training session took an unfortunate turn on Lion Ridge. There was already a warning that it was unstable due to extreme summer heat and the breakdown of the permafrost. The abnormally high temperatures across the Alps had caused huge rockfalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

This also led the local guide associations in Cervinia to stop all commercial climbing activities. The Carrel Hut was also unstaffed, making the training route all the more dangerous and an unpredictable hazard zone.

After McCrystal had not checked in on her descent from the 4,241-metre Pic Tyndall formation, search operations were initiated. For the previous six days, the Italian mountain rescue service and the Guardia di Finanza have carried out numerous helicopter flights along the exposed rock faces, using specialized Recco radar detectors and aerial thermal cameras in the deep gullies.

At the same time, technicians have increased their efforts to locate the digital pings sent out by a local Italian SIM card that she was carrying.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team is putting in their full efforts to find McCrystal. However, the extreme terrain, brutal temperatures, and the shifting debris are restricting their search operation.

With the federation’s public statement, it is quite clear that McCrystal’s disappearance is an unfortunate tragedy. While the search efforts reach a crucial stage, the running community worldwide is sending in prayers for the athlete’s safe return.