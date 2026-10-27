Athletics Kenya Breaks Silence as One of the World’s Greatest Runners Faces Doping Suspension

From winning Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games to claiming the world marathon title and major victories in New York, Boston, London and Sydney, Peres Jepchirchir has made a big name in distance running. However, the Kenyan star is now facing a provisional suspension after a sample tested positive for EPO. With Olympic medalist Kara Goucher and other athletics figures expressing disappointment over the case, Athletics Kenya has now addressed the controversy, reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy on doping as the country faces renewed scrutiny over the number of its athletes sanctioned since 2017.

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On October 26, Athletics Kenya, the country’s governing body for the sport, issued a statement expressing disappointment over the news while stressing its commitment to clean competition. “While it is unfortunate to receive such news regarding a high-profile athlete, Athletics Kenya remains firm in its stance on promoting clean sport and ensuring a level playing field for all competitors,” the statement read.

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Athletics Kenya clarified that the testing procedures and subsequent provisional suspension were handled directly by the Athletics Integrity Unit. “AK extends its full support to the rigorous efforts of both global and local anti-doping bodies, specifically the AIU and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK). We applaud their commitment to maintaining structured, lawful, and transparent testing mechanisms that protect clean athletes and safeguard the integrity of athletics worldwide,” the statement further read.

They further added, “Athletics Kenya reiterates its unwavering policy of zero tolerance to doping. We remain committed to educating athletes, strengthening testing frameworks, and ensuring that fairness and integrity remain at the heart of Kenyan athletics.”

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Jepchirchir’s provisional suspension was announced by the AIU on October 23, following an adverse analytical finding for erythropoietin, in an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya before her Sydney Marathon victory on August 30.

Jepchirchir’s suspension was announced on October 23 after an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya before her Sydney Marathon victory on August 30 returned an adverse analytical finding for erythropoietin. Jepchirchir won the Sydney race in 2:18:31, finishing more than three minutes ahead of fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai. Despite her achievements, the finding has placed her latest victory under scrutiny.

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However, Jepchirchir’s provisional suspension is not a final ruling on an anti-doping violation, and the case remains subject to the established process. Still, the news has sparked criticism and disappointment among prominent figures in athletics, with concerns extending beyond the Kenyan star to the athletes who competed against her and the country’s wider reputation in the sport.

Kara Goucher reacts as Peres Jepchirchir doping case puts Kenyan Athletics under scrutiny

Jepchirchir’s case has added to the pressure on Kenyan athletics, with more than 140 athletes sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) since it was established in 2017. Olympic 10,000-meter silver medalist Kara Goucher expressed sympathy for the runners who finished behind Jepchirchir at the Sydney Marathon. “So much of what I see ​when ‌I’m on a broadcast call I do not believe. I’m not surprised by this. I am, however, sad for all the athletes who finished behind her and were screwed out of a podium,” Goucher said.

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British runner Rory Linkletter also wrote, “This should be the nail in the coffin for Kenyan Athletics IMO.” Athletics Kenya official Barnabas Korir also expressed shock and disappointment following the announcement. Speaking to AFP, he described the news as “a big disappointment,” particularly because it involved an athlete with such an accomplished career. “We are in shock, especially in the calibre of Peres Jepchirchir after a stellar career,” Korir added.

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The timing adds to the pressure on Kenya as Nairobi prepares to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, the first edition of the competition to be held on African soil. Another doping case involving a high-profile Kenyan athlete risks drawing further scrutiny to the country’s anti-doping efforts at a time when it wants to demonstrate its readiness to host the world’s best athletes.