Auston Matthews Faces Canadian Heat at Toronto After USA Gold Medal Win

In what will go down as a historic game of hockey, Auston Matthews led Team USA to their first Winter Olympic gold medal in 46 years. Not since the “Miracle on Ice” team had the USA won an Olympic men’s hockey gold, but they beat arch-rivals Canada 2-1 to secure it. However, the controversy with President Donald Trump that unfolded post-game has since dominated the story. But now that the Olympians are back with their respective teams, Matthews got far from a hero’s welcome on his return.

It was their first home game since the Olympics. The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Ottawa Senators. The PA announcer took a moment to honor the three Olympians on the Leafs’ roster at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. That includes Leafs and Team USA captain Matthews as well as Sweden’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson and William Nylander.

The crowd and members of both teams applauded and cheered when the announcer called Ekman-Larsson and Nylander’s names. However, when the announcer called Matthews’ name, things changed.

A large section of fans at the arena jeered as the PA announcer introduced him. The reaction continued when Auston Matthews appeared on screen, when cheers and applause got subdued by the boos. And that continued till the game resumed.

While a part of the stadium gave him a standing ovation, too, Matthews was visibly upset with how the fans initially reacted. But his USA teammate didn’t forget to honor the gold medalist.

Brady Tkachuk joined in. The Ottawa Senators star smiled as he watched from the Senators’ bench.

Matthews played a large part in Team USA’s win at Milan. He had played all six games, scored 3 goals, and assisted 4 more during their run to the final. That includes an assist for Matt Boldy’s opener in the final as well as two goals in a 5-1 win over Germany in their final group game.

But while Auston Matthews was on fire in the Winter Olympics, the Maple Leafs’ game couldn’t reach that mark!

Auston Matthews embarrassed by the Toronto Maple Leafs’ performance

The booing aside, the Toronto Maple Leafs have lost three in a row, including a 5-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators in their first home game post the Olympics. It left the Leafs captain, Matthews, unhappy, as he believes his team needs to improve.

“Really disconnected throughout all three zones. Just bad. Just fairly embarrassing to be honest with you,” Matthews shared, per Sportsnet.

“We need to have more pride in our play no matter where we’re at, no matter what the situation is…Everybody’s just got to look in the mirror and be better.”

He wasn’t the only one who lambasted the performance, though.

Jake McCabe echoed his captain’s thoughts.

The losing streak has hurt the Leafs’ playoff hopes. It gets worse because they’ve lost eight of their last eleven games, and it means that the Leafs need a miracle to make the cut.

It has seen many question Matthews’ future at the team, even with two years left on his contract. But according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman (via Newsweek), the Maple Leafs will not trade their captain or William Nylander this season.

While nothing can be revealed for sure right now, we will have to wait to see how their year goes by!