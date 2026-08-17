Autopsy Reveals Heart Abnormalities in Ironman Texas Swimmer’s Drowning

Back in April, Brazilian triathlete Mara Flávia Araújo lost her life during the swim portion of Ironman Texas in The Woodlands, Texas. The 38-year-old was competing in the 2.4-mile open-water swim on April 18 when she drowned to her death. At the time, authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, leaving questions about what happened during the race. Months later, the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office has released its autopsy report, providing new details about the incident.

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On August 17, KHOU 11 News Houston shared a report on Instagram about the newly released findings. Cheryl Mercedes, speaking as a fellow triathlete, reflected on the tragedy and the preparation athletes put into reaching the starting line. “For anyone who’s ever swum in an open water race, this just hits different,” Mercedes said.

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The report confirmed that the medical examiner officially determined Araújo’s cause of death as accidental drowning. The finding confirms the preliminary suspicion reported after the incident, when authorities said Araújo had drowned, but her official cause of death could only be confirmed after the autopsy.

“The early morning training, the long swims, the hours on the bike and the run, all leading to one day you’ve worked so hard to reach,” she said. For Araújo, that long-awaited race day ended in tragedy. The newly released report also revealed several medical findings. Araújo had a slightly enlarged heart and a minor abnormality involving one of her coronary arteries. A genetic variant of uncertain significance associated with certain heart conditions was also identified.

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However, the medical examiner did not claim that these conditions contributed to her death. The examination found no structural heart disease, and it could not establish whether the cardiac findings contributed to her drowning. Toxicology testing detected medications in Araújo’s system, but the levels were not considered toxic.

Reflecting on Araújo beyond the medical findings, Mercedes urged viewers not to lose sight of the person behind the tragedy. “But behind that report is a woman who had a dream, who put in the work and had the courage it took to show up to that starting line,” she said. “And we can’t forget that.” That dream was built over years, long before Araújo became known for the race that ended in tragedy.

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Mara Flávia Araújo’s triathlon legacy lives beyond the tragedy

Before becoming known for her achievements in endurance sports, Mara Flávia Araújo worked in communications, including radio and television, and later pursued work as a DJ. She began seriously pursuing endurance sports in her late 20s and gradually built an impressive triathlon career. Over the years, she completed at least nine full-distance Ironman races and competed on some of the sport’s biggest stages.

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Her earliest race was at Ironman 70.3 Rio de Janeiro 2018. She completed the race in 6:28:43, finishing 34th in the women’s F30-34 age group. Her splits included a 56:50 swim, 3:10:42 bike, and 2:09:04 run. Araújo made a clear improvement the following year at Ironman 70.3 Puerto Rico 2019. She finished in 5:36:35, placing sixth in the women’s F30-34 age group. Her splits were 43:40 for the swim, 2:48:48 for the bike, and 1:56:43 for the run.

That year she also competed in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France. In 2021, she delivered strong performances in Brazilian triathlon events, continuing her impressive record. In the F30-34 age division, Araújo was the winner of the GP Extreme Triathlon Penha, with a finish time of 4:09:33. She also came in third place in her age group at the GP Extreme Triathlon Brasília, and in second at the GP Extreme Triathlon São Carlos, with a time of 4:56:38.

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By 2023, Araújo had become a highly experienced long-distance triathlete. She returned to Ironman Texas, completing the race in 12:34:16, before reaching one of the biggest stages of her career later that year at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. Competing in the F35-39 age group, Araújo completed the Kona race in 11:59:20.