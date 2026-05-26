“Back Together”: Simone Biles Comments on Olympic Alternate Joining Her Ex-Coach

Sure, Arkansas’ strongest season took one of the most dramatic turns with Jordyn Wieber resigning and Joscelyn Roberson announcing her transfer. The 20-year-old had her reasons, and she even went on to turn down an opportunity with a 2026 NCAA Championship runner-up program because she felt their goals were not aligned. But now that she has finally made her pick, who better than Simone Biles to comment on it?

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The gymnastic prodigy followed in the footsteps of her childhood idol, Simone Biles, with her latest announcement. After months of vigorous hunting that included the Florida Gators, UCLA Bruins, and Georgia, Roberson has now decided to spend the rest of her eligibility years with the University of Georgia. Most importantly, the Olympics alternate’s special gesture after joining her college coaches, the Landi couple, left Biles in awe.

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“The gang is back together again,” Simone Biles commented with a heart emoji.

Laurent and Cecile Landi’s daughter, Juliette, also joined the excitement, as she wrote, “Gosh, I’m so excited.”

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These comments came on Roberson’s Instagram post announcing her transfer and featuring pictures in the program’s attire.” One of the photos showed Roberson standing alongside Cécile Landi and Laurent Landi while holding a placard that read: “The gang’s all here. Go Dawgs.” In the caption, she added, “SO SO excited to announce I will be continuing my education and gymnastics career at the University of Georgia for the remainder of my eligibility!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joscelyn Roberson (@josc_roberson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

When looking at her future program, Roberson had very specific requirements. The first was that she “didn’t want to get to know a completely new staff.” That’s how the gymnast narrowed her choices down to Florida Gators, Georgia, and UCLA Bruins, as she had already built relationships with the coaches there.

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Another factor was her desire to attend medical school.

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The third and final requirement was finding a school where she already had close relationships with members of the gymnastics team. For Roberson, that was her most important priority, alongside joining a program and coaching staff capable of helping her return to the Olympic level.

Now, with this reunion between Roberson and the Landis, her Olympic dream might not be far away. Interestingly, she previously trained under Cécile Landi and Laurent Landi at the World Champions Centre, a gym owned by Simone Biles’ parents, during one of the lowest points of her career, when she was struggling through a rut.”

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In 2022, Roberson was the only elite gymnast in her gym. Speaking of which, she told ESPN:

“I was mentally struggling because I was working so hard in the gym and nothing was paying off.”

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Luckily, her mother, Ashley, found a new job in Houston that would ultimately lead to coaching under‌ Landis. She had to choose between Texas and Houston. She seemed to have made the right decision.

Moreover, describing her transfer to UGA and playing under Landis, she wrote:

“The minute I stepped on campus at UGA, it just felt like home. I know it’s cliché, but the relaxing comfort and happiness I felt while I was there was unlike anything else.”

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Can the Landis shape another Simone Biles?

Joscelyn Roberson’s decision to reunite with Cecile and Laurent Landi draws parallels to a similar moment in Simone Biles’ career. Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 7x Olympic gold medalist pulled herself out of multiple events, citing mental health issues.

Reflecting on it, she once said, “I never thought I’d set foot on a gymnastics floor again because of everything that happened. But with the help of Cecile and Laurent, I got back in the gym and worked really hard mentally and physically.”

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Similarly, in the early stages of Roberson’s senior career, it was the Landi couple that helped her out of the mental struggle after her enrollment at the World Champions Center in Houston. She went on a hot streak since then, dominating the 2022 and 2023 Winter Cup and claiming two silvers at the 2023 Pan American Championships, riding alongside Simone Biles.

Now, in her remaining two years of eligibility, Roberson returns to the Landis. The same coaching setup that transformed Biles into a gymnastics icon.