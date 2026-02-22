Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Blasts Canada Over Curling Gold Medal After ‘Cheating’ Controversy

260213 Niklas Edin of Sweden, coach Paul Webster, Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy and Brett Gallant of Canada compete in a men s round robin curling match between Canada and Sweden during day 7 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 13, 2026 in Cortina. Photo: Joel Marklund / BILDBYRAN / kod JM / JM0792 bbeng curling Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol sverige sweden *** 260213 Niklas Edin of Sweden, coach Paul Webster, Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy and Brett Gallant of Canada compete in a men s round robin curling match between Canada and Sweden during day 7 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 13, 2026 in Cortina Photo Joel Marklund BILDBYRAN kod JM JM0792 bbeng curling olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol sverige sweden PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: JOELxMARKLUND BB260213JM137

260213 Niklas Edin of Sweden, coach Paul Webster, Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy and Brett Gallant of Canada compete in a men s round robin curling match between Canada and Sweden during day 7 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 13, 2026 in Cortina. Photo: Joel Marklund / BILDBYRAN / kod JM / JM0792 bbeng curling Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol sverige sweden *** 260213 Niklas Edin of Sweden, coach Paul Webster, Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy and Brett Gallant of Canada compete in a men s round robin curling match between Canada and Sweden during day 7 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 13, 2026 in Cortina Photo Joel Marklund BILDBYRAN kod JM JM0792 bbeng curling olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol sverige sweden PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: JOELxMARKLUND BB260213JM137

It was quite a happy ending for Team Canada’s curling team. Coming to the Winter Olympics 2026, the team clinched the gold medal, in turn, reclaiming the men’s curling throne this Saturday. Now, in usual cases, a team winning the Olympic gold calls for a celebration. Surprisingly, for the USA’s neighbors from the north, cheating accusations have ravaged their Olympic-winning campaign. And Dave Portnoy did not mince his words while commenting on the same.

“Newsflash @CurlingCanada, nobody recognizes your gold medal. You are cheating lowlife liars. The entire world witnessed it. Tomorrow, your hockey team will pay for your sins on an intergalactic level. #canadacurlingcheats,” wrote Portnoy on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2026 Winter Olympics, curling was the only sport that went on every day without a break. However, controversy soon erupted with the Canadian team. Accusations surfaced about the curlers from Canada double-touching the stone after release. Now, as per the laws of the game, such an action is prohibited as making secondary contact with the granite can help the curlers to alter the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things further heated up when Canada faced off against Sweden. During the competition, Swedish curler Oskar Eriksson lashed out at Marc Kennedy for a double-touch violation. Instead of ignoring the accusation, Kennedy replied with a foul-mouthed “f**k off”, which resulted in him getting a warning for ‘inappropriate language.’

And while the Canadians denied the cheating claims, SVT, a Swedish broadcaster, revealed clips where it was evident that Kennedy did touch the stone twice. Additionally, social media clips and photographs went viral, portraying Brad Jacobs and Rachel Homan committing identical mistakes. Interestingly, Homan even had one of her stones removed by the umpire.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Thus, the moment posts sprang up celebrating Canada’s curling gold, it was met with harsh criticisms everywhere. And as a diehard fan of America, Portnoy went up a notch to predict that Team USA would beat their neighbors in the ice hockey finals to avenge all the cheating that the Canadian curlers resorted to. Surprisingly, despite all the backlash, Canada had a strong response to the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Jacobs had strong words for Team Canada’s haters

Social media is mad at the moment. Not just Portnoy speaking out, but the ‘cheater’ tag has been widely circulating all over the internet. But staying strong amidst all the negativity, the Canadian curlers are dishing out quite a mouthful to their haters. Brad Jacobs, who failed to clear the trials in 2018 and 2022, sounded pretty elated. In a statement to the Associated Press, he asked their haters how the sight of the Canadian curlers clinching the gold medal felt.

Imago Olympics: Curling-Round Robin Feb 14, 2026 Cortina d Ampezzo, Italy Marc Kennedy of Canada during a men s curling round robin game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium. Cortina d Ampezzo Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium Italy, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxBoltex 20260214_jcd_bb5_0282

“For anyone who called us cheaters, for anyone who said negative things about Marc Kennedy, about us, about Canada, about our families, I hope that the image of us standing on top of the podium, embracing one another, smiling ear to ear with our gold medals is burned into your brain forever,” said Jacobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, this was the first Olympic gold medal for Canada in men’s curling since the Sochi 2014 Games. Surely, it does look like the curling controversy is far from being over. And with Portnoy dropping an ominous prophecy, only time will tell whether it will come true.