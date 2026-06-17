Bay Area Favorite Alysa Liu Returns to Claim Reward From Olympic Victory

Apparently, winning two Olympic gold medals makes one a star. Then what does becoming the first American woman in over two decades to win an Olympic figure skating gold make them? A superstar! Bay Area’s Alysa Liu realised the perks quickly as opportunities flew her way. From introducing Taylor Swift to becoming an official Louis Vuitton ambassador, she experienced it all, but for her, nothing beats free ice cream.

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The 20-year-old returned to Oakland for the first time in months after her stint with Stars on Ice. And apparently, she used her time to take advantage of Fentons Creamery’s “ice cream for life offer.”

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“Question: Has Alysa Been In Yet? Answer: YES! Finally!” the ice-cream parlour’s official Instagram wrote. “We get asked all the time if hometown skating star and Gold Medal Champion Alysa Liu has stopped by to try her signature Fentons flavor, Alysa’s Gold. The answer is YES! 🎉🍨”

“Alysa came in for takeout tonight, keeping things low-key with a baseball cap, but was kind enough to snap a photo with Luis. Best of all, she loved her flavor! ❤️”

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For context, Liu has spent the better part of her life training at the Oakland Ice Center and gave shout-outs to the city during the Olympics. Then, after she won gold, Fentons Creamery, a historic establishment in the city, offered her the deal of a lifetime.

“Ice cream for life? Seriously. We mean it,” the ice-cream parlour wrote in February. “When you’re ready to celebrate, we would love to host your homecoming party at Fentons Creamery. The sundaes are on standby. Oakland shows up for its own.”

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While many fans called it a publicity stunt, Fentons manager, Keith Ortega, told reporters that they actually meant it. However, Liu has been on a strict schedule since the Olympics, even though she hasn’t competed since then. Instead, the 20-year-old has been enjoying the spoils of her comeback, living life to the fullest.

She kicked things off by introducing Taylor Swift at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, became an official Louis Vuitton ambassador, and even starred in a music video. Not only that, but she also made her debut at the Met Gala alongside her commitments with Stars on Ice.

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The two-time Olympian has been on tour with the company alongside Team USA stars Amber Glenn, Isabeau Levito, and Ilia Malinin. It kicked off just after the World Figure Skating Championships in late April and ended only in late May.

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Since then, Liu has likely been taking a break and returning to training, something that the 20-year-old has been looking forward to. And clearly, she’s enjoying her free ice cream with the promise to get even more in the near future.

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“Even sweeter? She promised she’ll be back for more. 😋 Congratulations again, Alysa, and thank you for visiting Fentons. We’re proud to celebrate your incredible achievement with a flavor created just for you!” the post added.

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While the ice cream stop may have grabbed the attention of fans, Liu’s focus is likely beginning to shift back toward skating. With the 2026/27 season approaching, the Olympic champion is likely back in the city to train for the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix series.

Alysa Liu set to feature at the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Series 2026-27

Set to kick off at the end of October, the 2026/27 edition will start in Angers, then go to Canada, China, the U.S.A., and Finland before making its final stop in Japan. However, questions were being asked whether the likes of Liu and Ilia Malinin would be competing.

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ISU confirmed in an official press release that the two will be in the Grand Prix series. Reigning men’s Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov, Team USA star Amber Glenn, Japan’s Shun Sato and Mone Chiba, alongside others, will join them.

That marks the first time Liu will be back on the ice competitively, with the 20-year-old opting to take a break after the Olympics. Malinin, meanwhile, competed in and won the World Figure Skating Championships for the third consecutive time.

However, following the tournament, the 21-year-old revealed he was planning to take some time off from the sport. He hadn’t confirmed his decision, so the press release likely means that Malinin has opted against it.

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Only time will tell, though, as the skaters could still withdraw from the event. However, a press release from U.S. Figure Skating also confirmed that Liu and Malinin are headlining the 2026 Skate America competition in Everett. A part of the Grand Prix series, Liu won that event in 2025, and she will also compete in Finland alongside Isabeau Levito.

Glenn and two-time Olympian Jason Brown will also compete in Everett alongside ice dancers Emilea Zingas and Vadim Kolesnik. For Liu, it sets the stage for her first competitive appearances since the Olympics, giving fans their first chance to see how she follows up the biggest year of her career.