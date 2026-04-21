Boston Marathon Isn’t Counted As American Record For Over 100 Years Now- Here’s Why

John Korir just ran 2:01:52 at the 2026 Boston Marathon, shattering Geoffrey Mutai’s 15-year old course record by over a minute. Sharon Lokedi defended her women’s title in 2:18:51, Both performances would rank among the fastest marathon times ever recorded. But neither will count as a world record or an American record. On one of the oldest marathon courses in the world, first run in 1897, the clock doesn’t carry the same official weight. But why though?

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The main reason lies in how the Boston course is built. Unlike most modern marathons, Boston is a point-to-point route that begins in Hopkinton and ends in Boston. Along the way, the course drops more than 130 meters in elevation. This long downhill lets the runners gain early speed, in some cases, at a pace that would be more difficult to sustain on flatter courses.

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Subsequently in the race, there are hills rolling over, such as the well-known Heartbreak Hill at around the 20-mile mark, when exhaustion has already set in. This combination of rapid downhill running and late climbs alters the whole race pattern.

Another factor is the wind. Due to the distance between the start and finish, the runners can experience long periods of tailwinds. When these lines coincide with the downhill profile, it can allow finishing times to be shorter than would otherwise be possible in more balanced courses. Due to these reasons, World Athletics in 1990 came up with rules of record-eligible marathons.

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Two key standards matter most: the course cannot drop more than one meter per kilometre, and the start and finish must not be too far apart. Boston does not meet either requirement. As a result, performances there are officially recorded as course results, not world or American record-eligible times. So the question becomes, has anyone tried to change that status for Boston?

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Did the 2011 Boston Marathon Champion tried to make Boston world record eligible?

In 2011, Geoffrey Mutai ran 2:03:02 at Boston. At that time, it was faster than the official marathon world record of 2:03:59 set in Berlin. However, the performance raised questions because of how well the time was on a course known to be tough.

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Later, World Athletics confirmed the result was valid, but not eligible for world record status. The reason was the same: the course profile gave what they consider “assisted conditions.” Even though the time was legitimate and measured correctly, it could not be compared fairly with performances on record-eligible courses.

Boston officials did make an effort to have the mark recognized after the race. The race director, Dave McGillivray, had filed paperwork with the World Athletics, and it was publicly discussed whether the rule needs to be reviewed. The request was, however, denied.

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Reports at the time also noted that accepting Mutai’s time would have forced governing bodies to recognize a performance under conditions they classify as non standard for record purposes even on one of the sport’s most prestigious stages. Sure, the run of Mutai is still one of the fastest marathon performances of all times, but it is not in any official world records.