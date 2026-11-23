On November 28, 2015, Tyson Fury achieved what many boxers spend their entire careers dreaming of as he dethroned reigning heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in Germany. He stepped into the ring against the Ukrainian and walked out as the new unified heavyweight champion after a convincing 12-round unanimous decision victory. Fury not only ended Klitschko’s 11-year unbeaten run but also took away his heavyweight titles. Overcome with emotion after the fight, Fury celebrated the biggest win of his career, saying, “This is a dream come true.” Yet, little did Fury know that achieving his biggest childhood dream would soon leave him struggling to find a reason to carry on. And now, nearly 11 years later, the 38-year-old has opened up about what happened after that historic victory.

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In his upcoming Netflix documentary, TYSON FURY, which will be released on November 27, 2026, the British boxer reflects on the mental health struggles that followed his career-defining win. After defeating Klitschko, Fury struggled to find another purpose and gradually fell into a dangerous cycle of partying, drinking, and taking drugs. He later suffered an episode of psychosis, during which he began hearing voices and became convinced that people were threatening him and his family.

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Looking back at how quickly his life changed, Fury admitted, “I had the world in my hands and I threw it all away.” He also described himself as “a fat mess addicted to alcohol, drugs,” adding that he had lost everything he once cared about. His wife, Paris Fury, struggled to watch the man she loved go through such a difficult period. “I was every emotion for Tyson. I was sad for him, I was ashamed of him, I was heartbroken by him,” she recalled.

Things eventually reached a frightening point when Fury was hospitalised after believing he was having a heart attack. Paris was pregnant at the time and rushed to be by his side. However, doctors told her that he was experiencing an anxiety attack and a mental breakdown. “He looked me dead in the eyes and said, ‘Paris, get me out of here, they’re trying to kill me. The Illum**ati, they’re all in on it, they can’t make me quiet so they’re going to get rid of me,'” she recalled.

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Fury also explained that his psychosis affected how he understood the world around him. He believed that the radio was speaking directly to him and threatening to kill him and his family. The experience left him so frightened that he feared he would never recover. “Words can’t explain the darkness I was in,” he said. “It was a living version of the pits of hellfire.” He added that he thought he would end up in a padded room with the door locked. “The anxiety was crippling me, I could not overcome it,” he admitted.

It was during this period that doctors reportedly identified several mental health conditions. Paris revealed that Tyson had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, alongside bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

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Paris admitted that she initially struggled to understand the schizophrenia diagnosis. Recalling what doctors told her, she said, “He’s a mild schizophrenic,” but the news did not immediately make sense to her. “I was like, ‘Don’t be silly, what’s she on about schizophrenic? Maniacs are schizophrenic, you’re not schizophrenic.'” She also explained that she had never heard much about bipolar disorder before. Once someone explained the condition to her, she began to recognise how closely it matched Tyson’s behaviour.

However, the struggles behind Fury’s breakdown went beyond his boxing career. He had also spent years dealing with personal and family difficulties that he rarely discussed.

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Tyson Fury’s life took another dark turn before he found his way back to boxing

In 2014, Fury and Paris suffered the heartbreaking loss of their baby when Paris was five months pregnant. Around the same time, his uncle Hughie, who had also served as his trainer, was seriously ill after surgery. He eventually passed away following 11 weeks of complications. Paris revealed that she had initially kept the pregnancy complications from Tyson because he was already dealing with his uncle’s illness. When she eventually told him that their baby had died, the couple decided to bring their child home.

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Fury later buried the baby in his father’s garden with his brothers. The loss, followed by his uncle’s death, left both of them heartbroken. “I’m the one that’s got to be strong, I’m the one that’s got to pretend everything’s ok,” he said. “Protect and provide, that’s what men should do.” Paris also admitted that they rarely spoke about losing their baby because neither knew how to deal with the pain.

His relationship with food and his weight added another struggle. Despite spending so much time training, Fury admitted that he had never been comfortable with his body. “I hated being fat,” he said, explaining that he would sometimes starve himself or turn to excessive eating when things went wrong. “I’m a comfort eater,” he revealed. He described himself as a compulsive emotional eater, admitting that he sometimes ate junk food until he was physically sick before starting all over again.

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Despite the difficult years, Fury eventually found a way back to boxing and began rebuilding his life. After nearly three years away from the ring, he returned in 2018 and gradually worked his way back into heavyweight contention. His comeback reached its biggest moment in February 2020, when he defeated Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight championship. He later became a two-time world heavyweight champion, proving that his career was far from over after the breakdown that followed his victory over Klitschko.

Fury has also spoken about how he now manages his mental health through physical training, setting short-term goals and relying on the support of his family. He recalled having an important moment during a night out when he realised that the partying lifestyle was no longer what he wanted. He decided that he would rather be at home with his wife and children, prayed for help and began focusing on getting his life back on track.

Now, another major chapter is approaching in his boxing career. Fury is scheduled to face fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua on December 11, 2026, in Cardiff. The long-awaited showdown could be his final professional fight, although his future beyond that remains uncertain.