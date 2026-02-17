Brady Tkachuk’s Net Worth 2026: Everything About His Salary, Contract Details, Career Earnings, Endorsements and More

Brady Tkachuk doesn’t try to be subtle. He plays hard, chirps louder than most, and drags teammates into the fight with him. Ottawa didn’t just draft a scorer in 2018 — they drafted an identity. A few years later, he’s wearing the “C” and setting the tone every single night.

What is Brady Tkachuk’s net worth?

Brady Tkachuk’s net worth sits around $10 million right now, and it’s climbing fast. Most of that money comes straight from his NHL contracts with the Ottawa Senators. The real turning point came in 2021 when he signed a long-term extension worth $57.5 million. That deal locked in guaranteed money and gave him financial stability before he even hit his prime.

He’s not in the McDavid tax bracket yet, but he’s secure. Every season under that contract adds millions more to his total earnings. Endorsements bring in extra income, too, though his wealth is still driven mainly by his hockey salary. For a player still in his mid-twenties, the trajectory looks strong.

Brady Tkachuk’s contract breakdown

Tkachuk is currently in the middle of a 7-year, $57.5 million contract with Ottawa. He signed it in 2021 after a short contract standoff, and it runs through the 2027–28 season. The deal carries an average annual value of roughly $8.2 million.

Unlike some star contracts, this one doesn’t lean heavily on signing bonuses. It’s structured more traditionally, with increasing base salaries through the middle seasons. The money is fully guaranteed. Ottawa made the commitment because they see him as the captain who leads the rebuild, not just a stat-sheet contributor. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

What is Brady Tkachuk’s salary?

Brady Tkachuk’s cap hit is about $8.2 million per year, but the actual cash he earns depends on the season.

In 2025–26, he’s scheduled to earn $10.5 million in base salary. That’s one of the higher-paying years in the deal. Earlier seasons paid less, and the final years taper slightly.

There aren’t any major signing bonuses built into this contract. It’s mostly straight salary, paid out annually. That keeps the cap number stable while the real cash shifts year to year.

TEAM YEAR SALARY BONUSES Ottawa Senators 2024-25 $10,500,000 None Ottawa Senators 2025-26 $10,500,000 None Ottawa Senators 2026-27 $8,500,000 None

What are Brady Tkachuk’s career earnings?

Tkachuk’s first NHL contract was a three-year rookie deal worth just over $10 million. That’s standard for a high draft pick. He earned that while adjusting to the league and quickly becoming one of Ottawa’s core pieces.

Then came the seven-year, $57.5 million extension in 2021. That’s the contract that defines his earnings so far. By the time this current deal ends in 2028, his total NHL contract money will pass $67 million in gross salary — all with one franchise. He hasn’t moved teams. Ottawa drafted him, developed him, and paid him.

What are Brady Tkachuk’s brand endorsements?

Tkachuk’s endorsements match his personality. Nothing flashy. Nothing overproduced. He’s partnered with Budweiser, especially around Canadian hockey campaigns. That deal fits his blue-collar, team-first image. He’s also worked with Bauer Hockey, which makes sense given his physical style and equipment presence. Bauer’s relationships with players often run multiple seasons, especially when the athlete becomes a face of the brand locally.

Another partnership includes RBC Training Ground, supporting young Canadian athletes. That one leans into leadership and mentorship more than marketing flash.

Exact figures aren’t publicly detailed, but his endorsement portfolio is estimated to add several million dollars over time. It’s a steady income, not celebrity-level sponsorship money. If Ottawa becomes a playoff regular, that number likely grows.

Brady Tkachuk’s college and professional career

Brady Tkachuk played one season at Boston University. One year was enough. He showed size, edge, and a willingness to park himself at the net front. Scouts saw NHL readiness quickly. Ottawa drafted him fourth overall in 2018. He stepped into the lineup almost immediately and scored 22 goals as a rookie. But his impact wasn’t just scoring. He fought. He agitated. He defended teammates.

In 2021, the Senators named him captain. That decision wasn’t about age. It was about tone. He plays heavy minutes, blocks shots, throws hits, and still finds ways to score 30 goals a season.

The Senators are still building toward consistent playoff success. But inside that locker room, the direction runs through Tkachuk. He isn’t polished. He isn’t quiet. And that’s exactly why Ottawa believes in him.