Canadian Curling Star Fires Back at ‘Cheating’ Accusations After Gold Medal Win at Winter Olympics

260213 Niklas Edin of Sweden, coach Paul Webster, Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy and Brett Gallant of Canada compete in a men s round robin curling match between Canada and Sweden during day 7 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 13, 2026 in Cortina. Photo: Joel Marklund

The Canadian men’s curling team recently secured the nation’s 5th gold medal in Milan, but their victory over Great Britain was not without a cheating controversy. Post-win, Brad Jacobs didn’t back down from submitting a response, silencing critics.

“For anyone who called us cheaters, for anyone who said negative things about Marc Kennedy, about us, about Canada, or about our families, I hope that the image of us standing on top of the podium, embracing one another, smiling ear to ear with our gold medals, is burned into your brain forever,” Jacobs said.

The admission came after Team Canada celebrated a big moment in men’s curling at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 by defeating Great Britain 9-6 in a thrilling gold medal match. The final was close from start to finish, but Brad Jacobs and his team kept their focus to secure the win.

Jacobs, along with teammates Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, and Ben Hebert, delivered strong shots under pressure. With this victory, Jacobs added a second Olympic gold to his career after first winning at Sochi 2014. He also became the first men’s skip to capture two Olympic titles.

The victory resulted in a proud achievement for Kennedy and Heber, as it added to their previous gold at Vancouver 2010. This triumph marked Canada’s fourth Olympic men’s curling gold overall. The victory turned out to be more special, as it came after a looming cheating controversy.

Team Canada became involved in a double-touch controversy during a round-robin game against Sweden on 13 February. Swedish skip Oskar Eriksson accused Canadian curler Marc Kennedy of touching the stone after release, which is against the rules. A video shared online appeared to show the contact, and Kennedy reacted angrily on the ice.

Officials did not call a violation at that moment, though World Curling later clarified the rules about touches and added more referees at the hog line. However, no formal penalties were given to Canada, and the team went on to win gold. Leaving the troubles behind, Jacobs also expressed excitement over the win.

Brad Jacobs admits to experiencing the “best feeling in the world”

Brad Jacobs stood at the center of Canada’s golden moment at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. However, for him, the achievement was about much more than a scoreline. After leading the team to a hard-fought 9-6 victory over Great Britain in the men’s curling final, Jacobs secured his second Olympic gold as skip. The victory came twelve years after his first title in Sochi. This stuffed him up with excitement, which was pretty clear in his post-match statement.

“I knew what was on the line in that game; I knew no male skip has ever done that before,” he told Olympics.com. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that that was something that would happen to me. But I’ve just surrounded myself with the best people in the world in this sport, and that’s the reason why we were able to get it done.”

Summing up the experience of his win, he added, “To be at the top of the podium and have this gold medal around our necks now is the best feeling in the world.”



With this victory, Jacobs now stands alongside Sweden’s Anette Norberg as one of only two curlers to win two Olympic gold medals as a skip. Norberg led her team to titles at the 2006 Turin Games and again at Vancouver 2010.