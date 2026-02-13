Chaos Erupts During Sweden vs. Finland Ice Hockey as Players Get Into a Fight

The men’s ice hockey game between Finland and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday was energetic, emotional, and fiery! Fans were expecting a fight, and they got one. Sure, Finland got a 4-1 win. But the game’s story was more than just the scoreboard.

But Finland quickly answered with a short-handed goal from Joel Armia… restoring their two-goal lead after Erik Haula maintained possession under pressure and set up the breakaway. Soon after, tensions rose as Sweden pressed to close the gap late in the second period. Around Finland’s net, players clustered for position, pushing and jostling for space. Three helmets came off in the chaos!

During that sequence, Sweden’s Mika Zibanejad became a focal point. He tangled with Finland’s Miro Heiskanen in a hand-to-hand struggle: Heiskanen had his stick on Zibanejad’s leg, and Zibanejad responded with a strong body push. Both players were sent to the penalty box for matching minors, but the moment didn’t go unnoticed.

Imago February 13, 2026, Milan, Lombardy, Italy: Mika Zibanejad 93 of Team Sweden and Miro Heiskanen 41 of Team Finland fight during a Group B men s Ice hockey, Eishockey game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena Milan Italy – ZUMAm117 20260213_oly_m117_018 Copyright: xDavidxMcIntyrex

“Everybody was fired up for this, and I’m sure they were, too,” Finland defenseman Olli Maatta said. “These are unbelievable games to play in, and I’m very happy with the win today. We’ve just got to build off that.”

But at the same time, the incident left fans buzzing long after the final whistle.

Fans are losing it over Mika Zibanejad

One fan tweeted, “MIKA LET HER GET UP FIRST IM CTFU.”

Another added, “like tbf I’d do that too just in a different setting if you know what i meaannnnn but the fact that mika just kept going like omfg give her a break let her breathe.”

Still, this isn’t out of character for Zibanejad when it comes to physical play. Across his long NHL career, he’s taken 122 penalties. But at the same time, Zibanejad has also shown he can endure hard hits without backing down. In the 2025 IIHF World Championship, during a Sweden-Finland game, a Finnish defenseman’s stick struck him in the mouth behind the net, leaving him bleeding.

Yet he returned to the ice and played nearly 20 more minutes. One more fan tweeted, “IM F**KING CRYINGGGGGG.” Another added, “RIGHT LIKE OMFG THAT’S ENOUGH, LEAVE HER ALONE.” Others joked about the clash, saying, “Heiskanen is like a toddler who doesn’t want to leave,” or “Weak mental, Mika.”

Even in the NHL... Zibanejad has been part of controversial moments. In a game against the Edmonton Oilers, he received only a two-minute minor for a high-sticking incident that caused an opponent to bleed. Oilers star Leon Draisaitl expressed frustration, calling the call “doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Nevertheless, these are not his defining moments. Zibanejad already has a long and illustrious career with the Swedish national teams. He won the gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship by scoring the golden goal in overtime, ending Sweden’s long gold-medal drought. He has also been a major contributor at international tournaments, including the 2025 World Championship, and helped Sweden secure the IIHF World Championship.

Zibanejad has produced moments that fans still talk about. He became the first player ever to record a hat trick in the NHL Winter Classic, a rare and memorable achievement. He consistently posts high-scoring games and leads offensively on both power plays and in clutch situations.

Taken together, Zibanejad’s willingness to stay in the game after physical incidents, combined with his career achievements, completely shows why he is respected as a tough, skilled, and highly accomplished player!