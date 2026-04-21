“Cheating” Chants Mount as Runner Dragged by Fellow Athletes to Finish Boston Marathon

Back in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics marathon, Gabriela Andersen-Schiess entered the stadium in extreme heat looking badly dehydrated and exhausted. In the last 400m, she struggled badly but still kept going as officials and medical staff were beside her, but not carrying her! Finally, she finished in 2:48:42, and it became known as a “finish at all costs” moment. But in the 2026 Boston Marathon, that idea has once again sparked debate among fans.

Over 32,000 people ran the Boston Marathon on April 20, but one of the most memorable moments happened right at the very end on Boylston Street. Runner Jonathan Adams was completely exhausted and struggling just to stay on his feet as the finish line came into view. His pace dropped, his legs basically gave out, and every single step became a massive fight.

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He managed to finish the race with a time of 03:02:28, but he didn’t do it alone. Two fellow competitors, El Paso Marathon ambassador Israel Rivera and Jacobus Hendrik Visser, stepped in to help. They grabbed Adams and practically carried him the rest of the way across the finish line.

Boston Marathon rules prioritize safety over simply finishing. Officials allow runners to get help under specific conditions. Medics, race staff, or even other runners can step in to prevent a bad fall or injury. But a runner cannot rely on someone else to do the work for a large chunk of the race. That kind of outside help leads to an automatic disqualification.

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Officials did not disqualify Adams, though. Because fellow registered runners helped him right at the very end, judges ruled it as a safety measure instead of a rule violation. Still, many fans were not convinced.

Fans are disappointed with the controversial finish

“Everyone involved would be DQ’d in an Ironman,” one comment said. Another added, DISQUALIFICATION! Check the rules! able body Runner can not have assistance from anyone else… tough break! almost made it.” A third simply wrote, “Adams should be disqualified.”

The situation sits in a grey area in endurance racing. But under WA Rule 6.3.6 and 6.4, “Receiving physical support from another athlete (other than helping to recover to a standing position) that assists in making forward progression in a race” is considered illegal assistance. Also, assistance is allowed only in very limited cases, such as helping an athlete recover to a standing position, not to continue moving forward.

In simple terms, if a runner falls, another athlete can help them stand once. But they cannot push, pull, or carry them forward in any way that contributes to movement toward the finish. So, in strict rule terms, once assistance turns into forward movement, it crosses the line into a violation, which is what happened in the race. To see how strictly this rule gets applied, you have to look at past events.

A famous example happened at a 2015 cross-country meet in Iowa. Zachary Hougland, 17, had already finished his race. At the finish line, he saw a rival runner, Garret Hinson. Hinson was struggling and about to collapse. With no immediate assistance available, Hougland went back to him. He put his arm around Hinson’s shoulder and walked him across the finish line.

Race officials saw it differently. They called it a clear violation. Under high school rules, runners cannot give or receive physical help during a race. Fans loved what Hougland did and praised his sportsmanship. They even begged the officials to drop the penalty. But the officials refused. They stood by the rulebook, took away Hougland’s win, and disqualified him.

One more fan added, “They’re all cheating!” Another wrote, “That is not finishing by any definition.” One more added, “Coward.” Many fans see it as cheating, but when it comes to official rules, race organizers take a stricter view, where even small support from outside the system can change the result.

Like in the 2024 Hoag OC Marathon in California, Esteban Prado finished first (2:24:54) and was celebrating a seemingly decisive win after most of the 26.2-mile race. The outcome was not long-lived, however. The race officials subsequently initiated an inquiry following reports and video footage that Prado had received water from his father, who was riding behind him on a bicycle.

The issue was not hydration itself, but the source of it, since it came from outside the official race system. According to the USA Track & Field, runners can only consume fluids in official hydration stations, which are set up along the course. Any external assistance, such as family members and personal vehicles are considered unauthorized assistance. Even minor acts such as handing a bottle can result in disqualification in case this happens during the race, as it violates the level playing field among the competitors.