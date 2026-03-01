Chloe Kim Makes Social Media Announcement After ‘Disturbing Images’ Flood Post Olympics Medal Win

Olympics: Snowboard-Team USA press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Feb 9, 2026 Livigno, Italy United States snowboarder Chloe Kim talks to the media during a press conference during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Livigno Snow Park. Livigno Livigno Snow Park Italy, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJackxGruberx 20260209_jcd_usa_0068

Days after Chloe Kim made Team USA proud by winning an Olympic silver in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, she had to unfortunately experience the dark side of fame. Amid the celebrations and applause that came her way, things took a troubling turn on her social media. This has now forced her to take a stern step.

Chloe Kim revealed a troubling detail that involved a few fans sending her some concerning images and videos. Things reached a level where she had to restrict her social media access for her own safety.

“Hello hello! Happy Friday! I unfortunately had to turn off my DMs due to people taking things too far,” Kim wrote on her Instagram story per the NY Post, on Friday.

“I’ve seen too many fake and very disturbing images/videos and I need to protect myself. Hopefully with some time we’ll be back! I really do enjoy connecting with you all! Much love 💖💖”

While Chloe Kim didn’t go into specifics online, Chloe addressed one particular viral image during a guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The photo appeared to show her boyfriend Myles Garrett proposing to her during the Games, but it was entirely AI-generated.

Holding up a printed copy on the show, Chloe laughed: “Don’t fall for it, guys!” She revealed that she first heard about the fake image from American skier Lindsey Vonn, who texted her, “Oh my gosh, congrats.”

A surprised Chloe Kim responded , “Thank you… but you already congratulated me for my medal!” Kim then continued, “She’s like, ‘On the engagement,’ I’m like, ‘What?’ and so, I Google ‘Chloe Kim engagement’ and I see this.”

Chloe’s mother quickly called, noting, “You would never wear something like that.” Chloe also pointed out obvious red flags in the image. She was already wearing an engagement ring in the photo, and Garrett was wearing sunglasses.

“I don’t want my man to propose to me with sunglasses on,” she joked.

Although Chloe hasn’t received a real engagement ring from Garrett yet, she told Kimmel she loved the AI-generated one.

However, with time, these things have taken a toll on her, causing her to shut her DMs. Meanwhile, viral attention might have overshadowed her moment at the Olympics, but Kim was not the only Olympic athlete pulled into an AI controversy during the Games.

Not just Chloe Kim, Brady Tkachuk slammed an AI video of him

After the U.S. men’s hockey team won gold against Canada at the same Olympics, an AI-video surfaced involving Brady Tkachuk. The official White House TikTok account posted a video that looked like from a February 2025 press conference, and in it, Tkachuk appeared to say some insulting things about the Canadians.

It included audio segment where he said, “They booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple syrup eating f—s a lesson.” But the video displayed a note saying it “contains AI-generated media.”

Soon after, the video spread fast on TikTok and other platforms, hitting millions of views and thousands of comments. But Tkachuk denied that it was him in the clip.

“It’s clearly fake because it’s not my voice and not my lips moving…I’m not in control of any of those accounts. … I know that those words would never come out of my mouth,” he said. He further added, “I would never say that. That’s not who I am.”

At its core, the issue shows how AI-edited videos can cause harm. For both Chloe Kim and Tkachuk, the Games brought medals and pride. But they also showed how quickly fame in the digital age can shift from applause to some really troubling moments.