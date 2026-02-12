Chloe Kim Scolds Cleveland Browns’ Player & Boyfriend Myles Garrett at Milan Winter Olympics

Under the bright floodlights in Livigno, Italy, on February 11, 2026, the Olympic halfpipe qualifying round felt less like a warm-up and more like a statement. Even with a lingering shoulder injury, Chloe Kim launched into the pipe and delivered a run so smooth and fearless that it earned the top score of 90.25. By the time she landed her final trick, the crowd was already buzzing, and just like that, Kim secured the No. 1 spot heading into Thursday night’s highly anticipated final. Not long after, the spotlight shifted off the snow and onto her biggest supporter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fresh from attending the NFL Honors in San Francisco, Myles Garrett made the trip all the way to Italy to cheer on his girlfriend in person. The NFL even shared a few sweet photos of the two together at the Games, along with the caption, “Myles Garrett is one proud boyfriend ❤️.” But one picture, in particular, stood out.

ADVERTISEMENT

It showed Kim playfully poking Garrett’s left cheek with her index finger. That’s when Kim couldn’t resist having some fun with it online.

Posting the photo to her Instagram Story, she joked, “me scolding him for not bringing the sunscreen I bought him 😂😂.” And honestly, how could it not grab attention?

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, when a two-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the most dangerous defenders in the NFL start popping up together in the same timeline, people are bound to notice. Though neither Chloe Kim nor Myles Garrett has ever publicly shared the exact story of how they first met, fans started connecting the dots last spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The first real buzz came in May 2025, when the two were spotted together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. And it wasn’t just a “we happened to be in the same place” type of thing. They showed up side by side, looking relaxed and completely comfortable with each other, which is when the rumors really started to pick up steam. From there, the sightings kept stacking up.

Chloe Kim later stopped by Browns training camp and posted content from the visit, giving fans even more to talk about. Then, in November 2025, things shifted from quiet speculation to something much more obvious. Before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns shared a sideline clip of the two sharing a quick moment (including a kiss), and the team’s caption only made it louder.

ADVERTISEMENT

That pretty much served as the confirmation. Regardless, with the win, Chloe Kim will compete for her third Olympic gold in the women’s halfpipe final, beginning Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET. And much like the double gold medalist herself, her boyfriend is also a major figure in the NFL scene.

Chloe Kim’s boyfriend receives prestigious NFL honor before 2026 season

As the NFL world geared up for the Super Bowl, the league took a moment to look back and celebrate the very best of the 2025 season. The spotlight hit all the major stars, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks earning Offensive Player of the Year. On the defensive side, though, there was no debate. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns walked away with Defensive Player of the Year honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland’s offense struggled to find its rhythm all season, but Garrett still managed to rise above everything around him. Week after week, he was simply unstoppable. The star defensive end piled up 23 sacks, breaking the long-standing league record of 22.5 that had been shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Once he crossed that mark, the award felt all but locked up.

And the voting proved it. Garrett received every single vote, becoming just the second unanimous winner in the history of the award. It was also his second time winning DPOY, adding to the one he claimed back in 2023. While the sacks grabbed most of the headlines, his impact went even deeper, with 33 tackles for loss, the second-most by any player in the last 26 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn’t stop there. Garrett also broke the Browns’ single-season sack record, a record he had actually set himself five years earlier. On top of that, he became the youngest player under 30 to reach 125.5 career sacks, passing Reggie White’s previous mark of 108. It was a dominant season by any standard, even if Cleveland’s quarterback struggles kept the team from going further.

“When you got that much attention for you every week, and you’re still putting up the numbers that he’s putting up, that’s pretty special,” Jacques Cesaire, Browns’ defensive line coach, said about the 30-year-old back in January.

So while Chloe Kim’s boyfriend is clearly a hotshot in the NFL, she’s also built a legacy of her own on the Olympic stage. Already etched into the history books, she’s now chasing something no snowboarder (male or female) has ever done: three straight Olympic gold medals in the halfpipe. But with the shoulder injury that once threatened to derail her Olympic campaign and also forced her to adjust her training and mindset, do you think Chloe Kim would be able to get her 3rd gold medal?