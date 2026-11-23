Indiana freshman Katy Zang is not someone who takes criticism lightly. After a difficult outing at the Great Lakes Regional Championships on November 13, where she finished 12th while battling a fever, the young runner found herself facing online criticism. But she did not let those comments define her season. Just nine days later, on November 21, Zang delivered a remarkable performance at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, finishing 15th overall and becoming the highest-placing American woman in the race. And after achieving a new personal best, she had a direct message for everyone who had criticized her.

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Zang clocked 19:04.7 in the women’s 6K, setting a new personal record and securing her place among the top 15 finishers nationally. She was the only American woman in the top 20 and also recorded Indiana’s best individual women’s finish at the NCAA Championships since Katherine Receveur placed 11th in 2016. The performance earned Zang All-American honors, making her just the 11th Indiana women’s runner to achieve the distinction. After the race, she was asked about the online attacks she had faced following regionals.

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Rather than hold back, she responded: “Honestly, I don’t see them out here doing anything except hating on me in the comments. So, if you’re going to hate on me, come race me, and then you can hate on me after that if you beat me. So, yeah.”

What made Zang’s comeback even more impressive was the condition she was in before the regional meet. According to Indiana assistant coach Andrew Poore, the freshman had a fever of 102 degrees just two days before the competition. Despite being seriously ill, she still lined up for the 6K race and finished 12th in 20:31.2. She even had a fall during the race, costing her valuable time.

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Poore praised her effort, explaining that simply getting to the starting line and giving herself a chance to qualify for nationals was remarkable. The coach also admitted that there was uncertainty surrounding her qualification. Had Indiana not secured an at-large team bid, Zang might have missed the national championships altogether. That uncertainty made her return to Terre Haute even more meaningful.

Speaking after the NCAA race, Zang admitted that the possibility of missing nationals had frightened her. “It scared me so much, not knowing I was going to make it,” she said. But once she secured her place, she made the most of the opportunity. There was also a change in how she approached the national race. Zang explained that she showed more restraint than in some of her previous performances and felt she still had plenty of energy when she crossed the finish line. “I just felt like I had myself back,” she said, reflecting on the difference from her regional outing.

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Her performance was particularly impressive given the strength of the women’s field. North Carolina State’s Hannah Gapes won the individual title in 18:44.3, while Zang finished ahead of every American woman in the competition. She also placed ahead of several nationally recognized runners, including BYU’s Jane Hedengren, who finished 39th after dealing with an ankle and foot injury.

Zang had already shown her ability earlier in the season, finishing third at the Big Ten Championships. She also entered college with an impressive running background, having broken Mary Cain’s national high school indoor two-mile record with a time of 9:37.15. Her freshman season has now ended with an NCAA All-American honor and a performance that will stand out in Indiana’s cross-country history. But reaching this level was far from easy, especially for someone who once struggled to see herself as a distance runner.

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Indiana freshman’s journey began with struggles before record-breaking success

Katy Zang’s journey to becoming one of Indiana’s promising young distance runners did not begin with a love for running. In fact, the freshman once struggled to finish cross-country races and admitted that she hated the sport during her first year of high school. It was only at the age of 15 that she discovered her talent for long-distance running. In an interview with Traffic Light Sports, she opened up about her early struggles, saying, “I used to hate running my freshman year, I didn’t even finish most of my cross country races freshman year.” Her progress soon began to change as she found her confidence and started recognizing her potential.

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A student at Teays Valley High School in Ohio, Zang gradually established herself as one of the state’s promising distance runners. She credited her improvement to her faith, parents, coaches, and hours of hard work. She also spoke about the role of her coach, Zach Frank, in helping her prepare for races. “Coach Frank helps me stay motivated with his awesome advice before my races, he gives me good pep talks before and goes through strategies with me,” she said. Away from competitions, she enjoyed cycling and other forms of exercise, along with doing yoga before races to calm her mind.

Her progress, however, was interrupted by a stress fracture in her left tibia during the 2024 Division I regional cross-country meet. The injury affected her development, but she eventually returned to competition and continued improving. Her comeback reached another level in March 2026. Zang won the 3,200-meter race at the Ohio indoor state championships in 9:42.84, setting a state record.

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She then travelled to Boston for the New Balance Nationals Indoor, where she clocked 9:37.15 in the two-mile event, breaking Mary Cain’s national high school indoor record of 9:38.68, which had stood since 2013. She also won the mile in a meet-record 4:35.02. Despite being the favorite in the two-mile race, Zang admitted that she was not entirely comfortable with the attention. “I was the favorite. I really don’t like being the favorite. I feel like there’s a lot more pressure. I prefer not to be the favorite,” she told The Columbus Dispatch.

Unfortunately, another injury setback followed. In April 2026, Zang was diagnosed with a stress fracture in her right leg, forcing her to miss her final high school outdoor season. She had hoped to compete in the state postseason, but her coach, Zach Frank, decided that protecting her long-term health was more important.

Despite the setbacks, Zang had already set her sights on something much bigger than high school championships. In her earlier interview with Traffic Light Sports, she revealed that one of her biggest ambitions was to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games. She also wanted to win state titles, qualify for national competitions, and break the distance-running records at her school.

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Interestingly, Zang also had a clear idea of how she wanted people to remember her. Speaking about her goals, she said, “I want to be remembered as a fast girl that came from nowhere and who was a great leader and inspiration for my team.” From struggling to finish cross-country races in high school to becoming the highest-placing American woman at the NCAA Championships, Zang has already come a long way.