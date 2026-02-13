Curling Star Calls Out Federation For Shutting Down Fans At Milan Olympics

With the noise inside the arena rising every session, one curler has made it clear he doesn’t want it turned down. Following his 7th-place finish in the mixed doubles, Swiss skip Yannick Schwaller is reigning strong in the singles showdown. pushed back after hearing that World Curling is attempting to keep the Italian crowd quieter at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. However, Schwaller’s take was loud and clear.

The 30-year-old Olympian took to Instagram with an unfiltered plea: “Please stop discouraging the crowd from being loud, let them go nuts! It is what curling needs. Awesome atmosphere by the Italians 😍🔥.” His post featured a struck-through “quiet please” image, challenging curling’s traditional near-silent vibe.

The Swiss Olympian believes such energy is exactly what the sport craves. In agreement, CBC Olympics and Paralympics reporter Devin Heroux shared this update, noting, “I’ve heard this from many of the curlers.”

Curling usually runs on quiet precision and polite applause, a sport where respect rules and emotions stay tucked in. Players hold back. Fans wait until the stone settles before they dare to cheer, and no one ever claps for a rival’s mistake. The atmosphere can feel proper, almost stuffy, by design. But Italy has decided to turn up the volume.

American mixed doubles star Korey Dropkin whipped the crowd into a frenzy, waving his arms high and shouting with joy after every clean strike. The Italian supporters matched his energy, roaring with applause for every perfect shot, some even blasting vuvuzelas.

At times, the whole arena joined in singing “Sara perche ti amo,” which means, “Maybe it’s because I love you.” It’s a famous Italian pop song by the group Ricchi e Poveri, known for its upbeat rhythm and joyful lyrics about love and emotion.

Although many athletes might privately share the same opinion, they rarely choose to say it out loud publicly. The statement arrived from the Swiss star when his nation is thriving competitively. The men’s team sits undefeated at 2-0, including an 8-3 win over the United States, where vice-skip Benoît Schwarz-van Berkel posted elite accuracy. And Yannick Schwaller is making sure to give it his all to lead his team to victory.

Earlier in the Games, he also competed in the mixed doubles event alongside his wife, Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann. Now, although they failed to end up on the podium, the spotlight was snatched by their little son.

Yannick Schwaller and Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann’s ‘curling baby’ charms at Olympics

The International Olympic Committee reportedly failed to provide nurseries to the young audience. Although the facility was accessible at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, it is not available at Milano Cortina. As a result, many of the athletes’ children made a special appearance at the venue, snatching the spotlight from their parents.

Yannick Schwaller and Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann’s little boy of just 1, River, was spotted at the venue. He pulled off a stance that has earned him a moniker. He was moving around, or rather was trying to do so with a broom which was more than twice his size. He earned the title of being the “Curling Baby”.

However, Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann added, “I miss him very much. He [River] still can’t understand why he has to leave his parents again.”

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy grabbed viral fame, gripping a broom while watching his parents under the care of his grandmothers. She could meet him only once in the last few days before the mixed doubles showdown concluded. In the meantime, curling is still taking over the Winter Olympics. With Yannick Schwaller speaking up for the crowd, will they get louder? Share your thoughts below!