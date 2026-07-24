American Cyclist Withdraws From Tour de France Days After Car Crash Scare During Recon

Brandon McNulty was playing a crucial part in Tadej Pogacar’s 2026 Tour de France campaign, but a series of events ended his season early. The American cyclist first faced a frightening road incident during a time trial recon ride when a motorist allegedly brake-checked him. Now, days later, McNulty has dropped out of the Tour after an uphill battle during a mountain stage.

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On July 23, during Stage 18, McNulty was already struggling from the opening kilometres of the stage, which started in Voiron and finished at Orcières-Merlette. The American rider was dropped early on the first climb of the day, the Côte d’Engins. As the stage continued, McNulty spent much of the day fighting at the back of the race and was riding close to the broom wagon, the official vehicle that follows riders who are struggling to finish within the time limit.

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Eventually, with around 20 kilometres remaining, he stopped riding and officially abandoned the Tour de France. Reports suggested that McNulty was suffering from illness, including a sore throat, which affected his performance.

McNulty’s difficult week had started before his withdrawal. Ahead of Tuesday’s individual time trial in Évian-les-Bains, the American was involved in a frightening road incident while riding back after completing a recon session of the 26.1-kilometre course. According to UAE Team Emirates team manager Mauro Gianetti, a driver approached McNulty from behind, began honking the horn and made aggressive hand gestures before overtaking him.

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The driver then allegedly moved in front of McNulty and suddenly slammed on the brakes, forcing the cyclist to crash into the back of the car. Fortunately, McNulty escaped without serious injuries and was able to take part in the time trial. McNulty had already endured another difficult moment earlier in the Tour when he was involved in the Stage 15 crash that also affected Jonas Vingegaard, Isaac del Toro and Sepp Kuss.

Vingegaard suffered a fractured collarbone in the incident and was forced to abandon the race, while McNulty was able to continue. For UAE Team Emirates-XRG, McNulty’s withdrawal was a major setback.

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Illness concerns grow inside UAE Team Emirates

Brandon McNulty was not competing for the yellow jersey himself, but he was one of Tadej Pogačar’s most important teammates, especially during the demanding mountain stages. However, McNulty’s withdrawal was not the only concern troubling UAE Team Emirates-XRG during Stage 18 of the Tour de France 2026. The team was already dealing with illness issues that had started affecting several riders at a critical point in the race.

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The first major concern appeared with Adam Yates during Stage 17. The British climber suffered from stomach problems after the rest day. Yates struggled badly during the stage from Chambéry to Voiron, losing contact with the main group early and eventually finishing more than 26 minutes behind stage winner Jasper Philipsen.

Despite his difficult day, Yates managed to finish within the time limit and avoid elimination. He received support from teammate Tim Wellens, who dropped back during the stage to help pace him to the finish. Yates later revealed that he had been dealing with vomiting and was unable to eat properly. Initially, UAE Team Emirates believed Yates’ illness was an isolated case.

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Team officials explained that Yates was suffering from stomach problems and vomiting, while McNulty was dealing with a separate issue. But the problems continued into Stage 18. Along with McNulty’s struggles, other UAE riders also showed signs of weakness. Tim Wellens, who had helped Yates survive the previous stage, found himself struggling, while Florian Vermeersch also appeared to be affected during the mountain stage.

The timing of these issues created concern inside the team because UAE Team Emirates was entering the most important part of the Tour with fewer fully fit riders available around Pogacar.